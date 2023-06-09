The Weekly Shuffle Thread Ain’t DONE Until the Shuffle Says So!

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! The work week is almost done with, so why not celebrate by making our special word of the day DONE!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Done” in the title of them! But if you’re done with listening to songs like that, the good times don’t have to come to an end! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling, and I’ll see you all next time!

