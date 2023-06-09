Job Rants Thread – 6/9/2023 – Order Up

Hey, all; Happy And Healthy Friday –

Nada, this week. Weather’s been bad, and prospects have been worse, but nothing to make anything out of. That having been said, what say we go old school and try a prompt, this week? Last week, I went on a bit of a loose-hinged tangent on the concept of lunch in the workplace. This week, I’d like to follow that up with another question: What’s everyone’s go-to lunch for the workday? What’s great about lunch is that, as a concept, it’s so varied: In my old office, there was a decent, if expensive, Mexican place where one could pick up a decent and filling burrito. Now that I’m mostly handling my affairs from home, my new favorite is the simple deli-sliced turkey wrap with mayo and a small dab of German mustard, for zip. Also, chips, when available; though I’m trying to cut down.

Actually that sounds pretty good, right about now. While I go about fixing that up, what say the rest of you get your rant on? After you’ve all eaten, of course.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And…Damn; this is a good wrap. May all of you find yourselves as satisfied.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...