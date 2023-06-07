The Weekly Wrestling Thread Remembers Mitsuharu Misawa

Best WWE match of the week: Gunther vs. Kevin Owens

Best AEW match of the week: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dralistico vs. Komander

Worst WWE match of the week: Scrypts vs. Dabba-Kato

Worst AEW match of the week: Adam Cole and Britt Baker vs. Chris Jericho and Saraya

14 years ago this month, the wrestling world lost Mitsuharu Misawa. He is, zero hyperbole, one of the greatest wrestlers to ever exist. Almost every match he was in was a 10/10 masterpiece. He was one of the legendary four pillars of All Japan Pro Wrestling (yes, AEW got that term from them). However, he wrestled far longer than he should have and wound up dying in a wrestling match. The move that caused his death wasn’t even a botch. It was just a match that he shouldn’t have been involved with.

I highly recommend seeking out his matches with Kenta Kobashi. They are some of the greatest matches of all time. If I made a list of my ten favorite matches, this legendary match in Pro Wrestling Noah would be on there:

Not to sound like Tony Khan but it is the highest rated match on CageMatch and it truly earns it.

