Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Final Results and Housekeeping

Bronze Medal:

Tetris Effect – Connected (Yours Forever) takes the bronze by a 9-5 victory over Dicey Dungeons – Fighting Chance.

Championship:

We have a tie! Both Resurrections and Reach for the Summit received 7 votes, giving us our first tie since the 83-89 tourney had co-champions . This is the canon outcome of this tournament; both songs will tie for 1st. However, the upcoming Tournament of Champions will need a single 1st place song for seeding reasons, so without further ado…

Resurrections gets the tiebreaker. I wish I had a grand reason; Celeste is both a game and soundtrack I adore so I feel like it deserves one. But it comes down to a fundamental truth about music; minor keys are better than major keys. Sorry!

And that’s our tournament! I’m gonna take a little time off to recharge and enjoy a quick vacation, and we’ll be back on July 10th for nominations in our next tournament, covering the years 2021 and 2022. We’re almost here!

