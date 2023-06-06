Writing Discussion Thread – Inspiration

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion topic: inspiration

Where do you find inspiration? Does it just randomly smack you in the face or do you have to go looking for it? Do you do lots of research before you write or do you just dive in once the bug bites you?

