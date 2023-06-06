Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jun. 6

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Deborah, a writer, met her husband while teaching at water skiing camp;

Suresh, a networking engineer, flies around to collect miles; and

Jared, a quality control specialist, has a Caribbean blue Les Paul guitar. Jared is a three-day champ with winnings of $56,202.

Jeopardy!

21st CENTURY STUFF // QUOTABLE NOTABLES // WHICH CABINET DEPARTMENT // WATERFOWL-POURRI // RIAA TOP-SELLING ARTISTS // S-LESS, CHAPS

DD1 – $600 – 21st CENTURY STUFF – With French-speaking areas generally for & German-speaking areas against, this country voted to become the 190th U.N. member (Jared dropped into second behind Suresh by losing $4,000 from his score of $6,800.)

Scores at first break: Jared $5,600, Suresh $3,400, Deborah -$400.

Scores going into DJ: Jared $3,800, Suresh $3,000, Deborah $1,400.

Double Jeopardy!

NONFICTION TV // STRAIT UP // BOOKS & AUTHORS // IT COMES IN “WAVE”S // THIS & THAT // YOU MUST BE 12 LETTERS LONG OR MORE TO ENTER

DD2 – $1,200 – STRAIT UP – Head strait up from Calais & you’ll be in the body of water called this strait (Jared lost $3,000 from his total of $9,800 vs. $3,000 for Suresh.)

DD3 – $1,600 – YOU MUST BE 12 LETTERS LONG OR MORE TO ENTER – The legally mandated process of dividing up voters into new legislative regions within a state (Suresh added $2,600 to his score of $5,400 vs. $12,000 for Jared.)

Jared controlled the action most of the way, but missed two DDs while Suresh scored on his, so the game remained in play into FJ with Jared at $12,800, Suresh with $7,600 and Deborah at $600.

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC ORGANIZATIONS – A senator called the 1949 pact that formed this a “fraternity of peace” that “makes the obligation plain …for us & others”

Only Jared was incorrect on FJ, with Suresh adding $3,000 to win with $10,600.

Final scores: Jared $10,399, Suresh $10,600, Deborah $1,199.

Odds and ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed three out of five in a wordplay category, including a clue about dropping an “s” from “to gulp down” to get a word for “to sprawl in a luxurious way”, “swallow/wallow”.

Mayim’s musings: She opened the show by reminding us that Jared lives with cats despite being allergic to them because “his wife might choose the cats over him.” Anyone who watches “My Cat From Hell” on Animal Planet could tell you that’s usually how it goes.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Switzerland? DD2 – What is the Strait of Dover? DD3 – What is redistricting? FJ – What is NATO?

