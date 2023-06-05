The June 5th Day Leaves You to the Ghosts

Oxenfree was an adventure game released in 2016, centered around a cast of high school students who have a party on the fictional Edwards Island before getting roped into a supernatural mystery.

I adored this game. The characters felt like specific examples of real teenagers rather than broad archetypes. The voice acting is uniformly great. The soundtrack and visuals combine in a way to make the story become unnverving in a million small ways.

At its heart, the game is a choose-you-own-adventure story. The primary mechanic is selecting among dialogue options before the conversation gets away from you. (One achievement requires Alex to stay silent for the entire game, to the irritation of her friends.) My completionist heart means I have replayed the opening at least five times, finding new dialogue and amusing reactions each go-around.

A sequel to Oxenfree is set to be released next month. If it’s anything like the original, it will live rent-free in my head for a long time afterwards. I cannot wait.

Also… Today is my birthday, as well as the birthday of several other distinguished ‘Cados. Be well, and enjoy your Day Thread.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...