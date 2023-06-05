June 2023 TV Preview – Streaming

Disney+

Secret Invasion

In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion, set in the present day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.

Starring: Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Don Cheadle, Charlayne Woodard, Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Dermot Mulroney, Christopher McDonald, Katie Finneran

Premieres June 21st

Amazon Prime

Deadloch

The Tasmanian town of Deadloch, a once sleepy seaside hamlet, is left reeling when a local man turns up dead on the beach. Two female detectives are thrown together to solve the case: Fastidious local senior sergeant Dulcie Collins and a rough-as-guts blow-in from Darwin, senior investigator Eddie Redcliffe along with their overeager junior constable Abby. As the town prepares to launch the annual arts, food, and culture event – Winter Feastival – the trio have to put their differences aside and work together to find the killer. Cinematic, thrilling, mysterious, and moody, Deadloch puts a high-comedy spin on the crime genre and questions Australia’s relationship with truth, gender, and race, while keeping you guessing (and laughing) at every turn.

Starring: Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama, Tom Ballard, Alicia Gardiner, Susie Youssef

Premieres June 2nd

I’m a Virgo

I’m A Virgo is a darkly comedic fantastical coming-of-age joyride about Cootie, a 13-foot-tall young Black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real-life superhero named The Hero. I’m A Virgo is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey.

Starring: Jharrel Jerome, Brett Gray, Kara Young, Allius Barnes, Walt Goggins, Olivia Washington, Mike Epps, Carmen Ejogo

Premieres June 23rd

Hulu

Searching for Soul Food

Searching For Soul Food follows rock star celebrity chef Alisa Reynolds as she discovers what soul food looks like around the world. As she seeks out the food, she’ll also explore the stories, the people, and the traditions of each place she visits, bringing her own flavor right along with her. The international journey finds Chef Reynolds exploring the culinary worlds of Mississippi, Oklahoma, Appalachia, South Africa, Italy, Jamaica, Peru and Los Angeles.

Premieres June 2nd

The Age of Influence

The Age of Influence is a documentary series that examines the dark side of influencer culture through some of the biggest social media scandals of our time. From sweeping cons to viral cancellation campaigns, the series gives an unfiltered look at the rise and fall of infamous influencers – among them “Swiffer Girl” victim-turned-grifter Danielle Miller, influencer-turned-Ponzi schemer Jay Mazini and fiber diet-feuders Tanya Zuckerbrot and Emily Gellis. Watch the drama unfold as these taste-makers become caught in the controversial crosshairs of their own curated online worlds.

Premieres June 5th

Somewhere Boy

When Danny was a baby, his mum was killed in a car crash. Overwhelmed with grief, his dad Steve bought a house in the middle of nowhere and locked Danny in, telling him the world outside was full of monsters waiting to take him away. Just like they took his mum. Steve thought he’d done the right thing, bringing Danny up safe and warm, away from murderers and wars and drugs and arsehole governments and burgers and evil. For eighteen years they just stayed in, listening to Benny Goodman records and watching old movies with no sad endings. And that’s how Danny grew up. It was all he knew. And he was happy. But when Danny turns eighteen his whole world – everything he’s ever known – explodes in an instant and he has to come to terms with a new world he never knew existed. And find the real monster – the one that killed his mum.

Starring: Lewis Gribben, Samuel Bottomley, Rory Keenan, Lisa McGrillis

Premieres June 7th

Secrets & Sisterhood: The Sozahdahs

Raw, real, and rife with shocking revelations, this new unscripted series follows 10 Muslim American sisters whose faith and bonds are put to the ultimate test while trying to navigate cultural expectations, their careers, and love in Los Angeles.

Premieres June 7th

The Full Monty

Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, the series follows the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors. The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.

Starring: Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Tom Wilkinson, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape

Premieres June 14th

Secret Chef

From Executive Producer and chef David Chang, comes a sly twist and playful turn on the food competition series. Ten contestants from all walks of life – from professional chefs and home cooks to social media influencers – are isolated in a secret underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts. Guided by a mschevievous animated talking hat, the chefs are tasked to perform a series of cooking challenges. However, there are no judges, and the chefs must rate each other’s final dishes in blind taste tests. With their true identities concealed, everything will be hidden except for the one thing that matters most…the food.

Premieres June 29th

Apple TV+

The Crowded Room

The Crowded Room follows Danny Sullivan, a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator Rya Goodwin, Danny’s life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.

Starring: Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski, Zachary Golinger.

Premieres June 9th

Hijack

Told in real time, Hijack is a tense thriller that follows the journey of a hijacked plane as it makes its way to London over a seven hour flight, and authorities on the ground scramble for answers. On the flight is Sam Nelson, an accomplished negotiator in the business world who needs to step up and use all his guile to try and save the lives of the passengers – but, his high-risk strategy could be his undoing.

Starring: Idris Elba, Archie Panjabi, Ben Miles, Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Eve Myles, Neil Maskell, Jasper Britton, Harry Michell, Aimee Kelly, Mohamed Elsandel

Premieres June 28th

Peacock

Based on a True Story

Based on a True Story is about a realtor, a former tennis star and a plumber who seize a unique opportunity to capitalize on America’s obsession with true crime.

Starring: Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman, Li Jun Li, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Natalia Dyer, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Priscilla Quintana, Aisha Alfa

Premieres June 8th

HBO Max

Naked. Loud. Proud.

Paweł accompanies his boyfriend Gąś on a trip to a famous burlesque festival in Prague.

Premieres June 1st

Downey’s Dream Cars

Robert Downey Jr. loves restoring classic cars. But he’s also become dedicated to fighting climate change. So he’s bringing his beloved old cars into the future, making them faster, more powerful, and more efficient while keeping their souls intact.

Premieres June 22nd

Paramount+

Love Allways

One pansexual bachelorette is given the chance of a lifetime to find her perfect match in the all-new dating series Love Allways. ver 10 episodes, bachelorette Lexi Paloma is freed from typical dating show gender norms as she sets out to find true love. But what’s love without a little friendly competition? As she narrows down her pool of contestants of all genders, some start falling for one another, causing a spiral of drama, betrayal, passion and jealousy. Throughout the process, Lexi is assisted by two professional relationship gurus, Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenello, who also serve as mentors to their teams of potential suitors. Not only are the daters competing for a chance at love, but the relationship gurus are also going toe-to-toe to see whose protégé gets chosen.

Premieres June 2nd

Destination: European Nights

The series follows award-winning soccer journalist and CBS Sports analyst Guillem Balagué, through his months-long travels crisscrossing Europe, offers an exclusive and intimate look at the world’s most prestigious annual soccer tournament, the UEFA Champions League.Beginning with September’s season-opening kickoff, Balagué travels tens of thousands of miles, from Scotland to Israel to Finland to Georgia as well as all the powerhouse cathedrals of the game. Whether pitch side, in family homes or meeting local heroes in the places that define their towns and fandom, Balagué takes viewers on a unique journey with all of Europe buzzing on UEFA Champions League match nights. Destination: European Nights is a travelogue covering a passion play unlike any other. It provides viewers with unique access and insight to the scenes, the people and the players that provide the genius, drama and thrills that make the UEFA Champions League a must-see destination for every football fan in the world.

Premieres June 6th

Freevee

Tribunal Justice

Tribunal Justice is a panel-based show starring Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker — two of the judges on Judy Sheindlin’s CBS Media Ventures panel court program Hot Bench — as well as Sheindlin’s son, former District Attorney Adam Levy. They will be joined by fan-favorite former Judge Judy bailiff Petri Hawkins-Byrd, who will be the new show’s bailiff. Like Judy Justice, Tribunal Justice is distributed by Scott Koondel’s Sox Entertainment. Former CBS executive Koondel and Sheindlin, who have worked together for 22 years, are executive producing the new program. Created by Sheindlin, Tribunal Justice will feature a panel of three judges collectively adjudicating real cases. Adding a unique twist to the court genre, Tribunal Justice will include a video element, allowing viewers to follow scenes surrounding the events of each case.

Premieres June 9th

Acorn TV

Cannes Confidential

Gutsy Cannes detective Camille Delmasse coerces suave con man Harry King to help clear her father, a former cop, of corruption. The sparring duo must work together in order to uncover a conspiracy.

Starring: Lucie Lucas, Jamie Bamber

Premieres June 26th

Roku

Morimoto’s Sushi Master

Morimoto’s Sushi Master features renowned chef and restauranter Masaharu Morimoto as head judge of a cooking competition centered on the world’s most popular cuisine: sushi. Hosted by Lyrica Okano, the six-episode series highlights the skill, ingredients, delicacy and talent needed to perfect the art of sushi-making.

Starring: Masaharu Morimoto, Lyrica Okano, Dakota Weiss, Kenji Lopez-Alt

Premieres June 16th

Netflix

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising

Two teenagers from different worlds use their newly discovered Ninja powers to defend dragons from villains who want to use their life-force for evil.

Premieres June 1st

Vortex

Set in 2025, the show follows Ludovic, the police captain in the French city of Brest who lost the love of his life, Melanie, 27 years prior in a tragic accident. But while studying a reconstructed VR crime scene, he stumbles upon a time warp that turns his life upside down: thanks to a glitch, he’s able to communicate with Mélanie, just a few days before her death, in 1998. Trying desperately to save her from her tragic fate, Ludovic risk losing his own life in the present along with his wife Parvana and their son Sam.

Starring: Tomer Sisley, Camille Claris, Zineb Triki, Éric Pucheu, Sandrine Salyères, Ludovik, Léo Chalié, Anaïs Parello, Juliette Plumecocq-Mech, Julien Floreancig

Premieres June 2nd

Barracuda Queens

When they fall deep into debt, a group of young women in an affluent Stockholm suburb turns to robbing their neighbors’ houses. Inspired by real events.

Starring: Alva Bratt, Tindra Monsen, Sandra Zubovic, Tea Stjärne, Sarah Gustafsson, Izabella Scorupco

Premieres June 5th

Arnold

This three part documentary series chronicles never before seen footage & stories of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s journey from rural Austria to the highest echelons of the American dream. In the series, there’s unprecedented access to the most candid interviews from Schwarzenegger, his friends, foes, co-stars and observers. We see many talk about his days pumping iron to his triumphs in Hollywood, all the way to his time governing the state of California. The joys and the turbulence of his family life are unveiled in a tale that matches his larger-than-life persona.

Premieres June 7th

This World Can’t Tear Me Down

An old friend returns to the neighborhood after several years away and struggles to recognize the world in which he grew up. Zerocalcare would like to do something for him but realizes that he is unable to help him feel at home again and make the right choice to find his place in the world.

Premieres June 9th

Our Planet II

From the Emmy® Award-winning team behind Planet Earth and Our Planet comes Our Planet II. At any given moment on planet Earth, billions of animals are on the move. Captured with spectacular and innovative cinematography, Our Planet II unravels the mysteries of how and why animals migrate to reveal some of the most dramatic and compelling stories in the natural world.

Premieres June 14th

Let’s Get Divorced

A politician and his actress wife have been married for five years… but their domestic bliss now faces a crisis, including a fling, an affair and potential divorce! What should be an issue between just the two of them causes an uproar that sweeps up everyone in their orbit! Where will this dizzy divorce drama end up?

Starring: Tori Matsuzaka, Riisa Naka, Ryo Nishikido, Yuka Itaya, Koji Yamamoto, Arata Furuta

Premieres June 22nd

Skull Island

Shipwrecked in the South Pacific, a group of explorers encounter a menagerie of fearsome creatures — including the giant ape who rules the island: Kong.

Starring: Nicolas Cantu, Mae Whitman, Darren Barnet, Benjamin Bratt, Betty Gilpin

Premieres June 22nd

Glamorous

Aspiring influencer Marco lands a dream job with a makeup mogul and begins a dazzling journey of self-discovery amid work chaos and romantic challenges.

Starring: Miss Benny, Kim Cattrall, Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris, Graham Parkhurst

Premieres June 22nd

