Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 4

Top 4! The semi-finals. Celeste continues its strong run, winning 2 of its 4 matches to make up half our top 4. Opposing it are the incredible bop of Fighting Chance and the emotional Connected (Yours Forever). Will either of them be able to triumph against our intrepid mountain climber?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

This round will end on Tuesday, June 6th at 9:00AM Pacific

