Queer Artists Spotlight 2023

June is Pride Month. Since last year, there has been a growing number attacks all around the world on the LGBTQIA+ community (both through legislation in the government and also physically). As we face through this tough times, many in the Queer community have been fighting back the wave of anti-Queer hate through various forms of activism.

This includes music made and sung by Queer artists.

This thread will be updated daily by me and Wasp as we will give spotlight on some of our favorite Queer artists

Happy Pride Month, ‘Cados!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...