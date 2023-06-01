Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jun. 1

Today’s contestants are:

Eva, an attorney, lives near a street named after an ancestor;

Jared, a quality control specialist, whose wife’s suggestion for a ring saved him some money; and

Ilhana, an investment associate, is with the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Ilhana is a two-day champ with winnings of $30,800.

Jeopardy!

BIOPICS // THE OPERETTAS OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN // 3 THINGS ABOUT THE CITY // SWEET SPOTS // STUFF TO WEAR // “B” NICE

DD1 – $1,000 – THE OPERETTAS OF GILBERT & SULLIVAN – Despite never having been to sea, Sir Joseph Porter is “ruler of the Queen’s Navee” in this shipshape favorite (Jared bet the table limit of $1,000 and missed.)

Scores at first break: Ilhana $5,000, Jared $200, Eva $4,600.

Scores going into DJ: Ilhana $7,400, Jared -$200, Eva $7,000.

Double Jeopardy!

BIO PICS // SECOND BOOK IN THE SERIES // “MAN” O’ WAR // POTPOURRI // TV // NOT YOUR EVERYDAY WORDS

DD2 – $1,600 – “MAN” O’ WAR – Appropriately, noted clockmaker Aaron Willard was one of these colonial militiamen (Jared dropped $3,000 from his third-place score of $4,200.)

DD3 – $1,600 – NOT YOUR EVERYDAY WORDS – In “A Wrinkle in Time”, Meg’s scientist dad likes to extend “Meg” into this nickname equal to 3.26 million light years (Jared added $2,000 to his total of $6,400 vs. $13,800 for Eva.)

It took Jared a while to get rolling, as he was in third for a long time and missed the first two DDs. But he scored on DD3 and entered FJ in second position at $11,600 vs. $16,200 for Eva and $4,600 for Ilhana.

Final Jeopardy!

COUNTRY NAMES – The first current country to include its particular religion in its full name, it also has that religion in the name of its capital

Jared and Ilhana were correct on FJ. Jared added $2,400 to win with $14,000.

Final scores: Ilhana $9,200, Jared $14,000, Eva $10,601.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the system of adjusting the weights carried by horses in order “to make a race fair” is handicapping. Although it should be noted that the goal of handicapping is to make a race more competitive moreso than making it “fair”.

DD wagering strategy: Even though he missed the first two DDs, Jared’s best play on DD3 would have been to go all-in. If the rest of the game played out the same way, Jared would have had the lead going into FJ had he bet it all, while if he had missed DD3, he still would have been out of the running for FJ with his $2,000 wager.

FJ wagering strategy: For the second straight game, the leader going into FJ didn’t bet to cover twice of second place’s score. If Eva had made the expected cover wager of $7,001 and Jared had missed FJ, there would have been a tie for first between Jared and Ilhana at $9,200, with Eva in third with $9,199.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “H.M.S. Pinafore”? DD2 – What is Minuteman? DD3 – What is megaparsec? FJ – What is Pakistan?

