New Game Releases 05/30/23 – 06/05/23

What’s going on everyone, happy Tuesday! I was in Las Vegas all weekend at the Punk Rock Bowling music festival and didn’t have a lot of time for this week’s column. All you’re getting is a list of games, no commentary, no big video, and no in-depth report on the notable titles; sorry.

Top Releases :

Street fighter 6 (PC/PS4/PS5/Series X|S) – Releases Jun. 2nd

Developed by: Capcom

Published by: Capcom

System Shock (PC) – Releases May 30th

Developed by: Nightdive Studios

Published by: Prime Matter

Homebody (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases Jun. 1st

Developed by: Game Grumps

Published by: Rogue Games

Killer Frequency (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases Jun. 1st

Developed by: Team17 Digital

Published by: Team17 Digital

We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One?Series X|S) – Releases Jun. 2nd

Developed by: MONKEYCRAFT

Published by: Bandai Namco

Ports and Re-releases :

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (PC/Switch) – Releases Jun. 1st

Expansions :

Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom (PC) – Releases Jun. 5th

Everything else :

Farworld Pioneers (PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases May 30 th

Friends vs Friends (PC) – Releases May 30 th

Return to Grace (PC) – Releases May 30 th

Shame Legacy (PC/PS5/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases May 30 th

Super Mega Baseball 4 (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases May 30 th

Candle Knight (PC) – Releases May 31 st

Decarnation (PC) – Releases May 31 st

DOOMBLADE (PC) – Releases May 31st

Notable Releases from 10, 20, and 30 years ago :

This week’s notable titles include two forgettable Xbox exclusives and a classic Ubisoft game that was released back when people, you know, LIKED the company.

State of Decay (Xbox 360) – Released Jun. 5th, 2013: Wiki Link

Notable Film Release: Now You See Me – Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Isla Fisher, Mélanie Laurent, Morgan Freeman, Woody Harrelson, Michael Caine, Common, and Dave Franco

*Click here to watch the trailer*

Notable Album Release: Queens of the Stone Age – …Like Clockwork

*Click here to listen to the album*

Brute Force (Xbox) – Released May 28th, 2003: Wiki Link

Notable Film Release: Finding Nemo – Starring Albert Brooks and Ellen DeGeneres

*Click here to watch the trailer*

Notable Album Release: Metallica – St. Anger

*Click here to listen to the album*

Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame (PC) – Released Jun. 1993: Wiki Link

Notable Film Release: Super Mario Bros. – Starring Bob Hoskins, John Leguizamo, Dennis Hopper, Samantha Mathis, and Fisher Stevens

*Click here to watch the trailer*

Notable Album Release: Slowdive – Souvlaki

*Click here to listen to album*

Andy Tuttle If you like what I’m doing here consider supporting me on Patreon. You can also find me on Twitter and GG. I eat a lot of corndogs.



Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...