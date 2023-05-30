New Game Releases 05/30/23 – 06/05/23

What’s going on everyone, happy Tuesday! I was in Las Vegas all weekend at the Punk Rock Bowling music festival and didn’t have a lot of time for this week’s column. All you’re getting is a list of games, no commentary, no big video, and no in-depth report on the notable titles; sorry.
Top Releases:
Street fighter 6 (PC/PS4/PS5/Series X|S) – Releases Jun. 2nd
Developed by: Capcom
Published by: Capcom
System Shock (PC) – Releases May 30th
Developed by: Nightdive Studios
Published by: Prime Matter
Homebody (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases Jun. 1st
Developed by: Game Grumps
Published by: Rogue Games
Killer Frequency (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases Jun. 1st
Developed by: Team17 Digital
Published by: Team17 Digital
We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One?Series X|S) – Releases Jun. 2nd
Developed by: MONKEYCRAFT
Published by: Bandai Namco
Ports and Re-releases:
Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (PC/Switch) – Releases Jun. 1st
Expansions:
Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom (PC) – Releases Jun. 5th
Everything else:
- Farworld Pioneers (PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases May 30th
- Friends vs Friends (PC) – Releases May 30th
- Return to Grace (PC) – Releases May 30th
- Shame Legacy (PC/PS5/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases May 30th
- Super Mega Baseball 4 (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S) – Releases May 30th
- Candle Knight (PC) – Releases May 31st
- Decarnation (PC) – Releases May 31st
- DOOMBLADE (PC) – Releases May 31st
Notable Releases from 10, 20, and 30 years ago:
This week’s notable titles include two forgettable Xbox exclusives and a classic Ubisoft game that was released back when people, you know, LIKED the company.
State of Decay (Xbox 360) – Released Jun. 5th, 2013: Wiki Link
Notable Film Release: Now You See Me – Starring Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Isla Fisher, Mélanie Laurent, Morgan Freeman, Woody Harrelson, Michael Caine, Common, and Dave Franco
*Click here to watch the trailer*
Notable Album Release: Queens of the Stone Age – …Like Clockwork
*Click here to listen to the album*
Brute Force (Xbox) – Released May 28th, 2003: Wiki Link
Notable Film Release: Finding Nemo – Starring Albert Brooks and Ellen DeGeneres
*Click here to watch the trailer*
Notable Album Release: Metallica – St. Anger
*Click here to listen to the album*
Prince of Persia 2: The Shadow and the Flame (PC) – Released Jun. 1993: Wiki Link
