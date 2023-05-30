Director Profile: Jean Renoir

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Jean Renoir.

Highly recommended: Boudu Saved from Drowning, The Crime of Monsieur Lange, Partie de Campagne (short film), Grand Illusion (top 100), La Bête Humaine, The Rules of the Game (top 100), The River, French Cancan

Recommended: Nana, La Chienne, Toni, La Marseillaise, Swamp Water, This Land Is Mine, The Southerner, The Woman on the Beach, The Golden Coach, Elena and Her Men

Worth a look: The Lower Depths, The Elusive Corporal

Next week’s director is… Terrence Malick!

