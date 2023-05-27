Nonsense Day Thread

“Nonsense” is a musical number performed by Ringo Starr as The Mock Turtle for the 1985 made-for-TV musical adaptation of Alice in Wonderland (the complete scene – which also includes Natalie Gregory as Alice and Sid Caesar as The Gryphon – is blocked for playback on other sites, but can be seen HERE).

I’ve devoted a header to this film before (highlighting this incredible performance by the late, great Carol Channing) but my sister and I used to watch this movie all the time as kids. It was in our family’s VHS collection of various things taped off of TV, and one of the films we had in heavy rotation. I still know most of the songs, and my sister watched it so many times that I’m pretty sure she still has most of the dialogue memorized too. And since it’s her birthday today, I can think of no better tribute. Happy birthday, sis: I love you!

Have a Great Day Thread, Avocado!

