The Weekly Shuffle Thread is A Born LIAR!

My favorite Rick Astley diss track

Hello everybody, and welcome to another edition of the Weekly Shuffle Thread, your favorite place to show off your shuffles! The shuffle is such a lame and annoying way to listen to music, right? That’s exactly what I would think about it… if I was a LIAR!

Share your favorite songs featuring the word “Liar” in the title of them! But if you’re the next Pinocchio or George Washington and cannot tell a lie, then don’t call the authorities on us here just yet! You can post any playlist that you’ve been listening to on shuffle this past week! Happy shuffling everyone, and I’ll see you all next time!

