Job Rants Thread – 5/26/2023 – Open Table

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

Sadly, I seem to have even less to say than last week. Not a lot going on these days aside from random bits of paperwork, here and there. And that’s boring, isn’t it? You don’t want to hear about all of that, right? Hell, a lot of you probably have enough of that to deal with in your own lives; why would you need more? Well, I care about all of you too much to subject you to such things, so I’ll just leave you to rant as per usual. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: You’re all far more interesting than me, anyway.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And remember: “Paperless office” and “paperwork” are mutually-exclusive terms, despite how desperately some organizations wish it were otherwise.

