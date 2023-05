Violent Femmes self titled debut album was released in April 1983.

This was one of the first records I bought in high school (1996 – 2000). My mom and sister were lucky enough to find a cassette tape of it at Best Buy. I would listen to this while driving around in my 1987 Ford Tempo. My dream was to make a movie in which the entire album was featured. Not a bad idea!

Something to Discuss – What album did you drive around listening to in your car or on the way to school on the bus?

