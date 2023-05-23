Tuesday’s Politics thread is SORE

My knees have been bugging me and I started taking Osteo-BiFlex for them. That stuff works. So I finally did a leg day yesterday and whoooooooo….I’m making some NOISE going up and down stairs. Like “oooh-ahh-eeh-ahh” I ate something hot kind of noise. Getting old isn’t for sissies.
More weaponization of the DOJ which Jim Jordan will ignore.
Good thread on the fake Pentagon attack yesterday, in case you missed it.
Irony is dead. It is a corpse that has been buried facedown. And the House GOP keeps bringing that corpse up, making it flail around like Weekend At Bernie’s, killing it, and crying at it’s funeral over and over and over again.
Ok, that’s my three. I’m outta here. We’ll see what happens between when I’ve written this and when it posts. Maybe rabbits made their own spaceship and are on the way to Mars. The future is so bright I gotta wear shades!
Be cool, be kind, and BE-HAVE.