Tuesday’s Politics thread is SORE

My knees have been bugging me and I started taking Osteo-BiFlex for them. That stuff works. So I finally did a leg day yesterday and whoooooooo….I’m making some NOISE going up and down stairs. Like “oooh-ahh-eeh-ahh” I ate something hot kind of noise. Getting old isn’t for sissies.

More weaponization of the DOJ which Jim Jordan will ignore.

Adam Goldman FOIA's out some docs about the Clinton Foundation investigations, which the FBI opened in 2016 in part based on claims in "Clinton Cash" by Peter Schweizer and ended without charges at the end of the Trump administration.https://t.co/kqRNkFH2ch — Charlie Savage (@charlie_savage) May 22, 2023

Good thread on the fake Pentagon attack yesterday, in case you missed it.

This morning blue check accounts accounts claimed large explosions at the Pentagon.



… then the White House.



Russian state media amplified the faked Pentagon image from their gold check account.



The images look AI generated, as folks identified. 1/ pic.twitter.com/Bd9uu3jwPZ — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) May 22, 2023

Irony is dead. It is a corpse that has been buried facedown. And the House GOP keeps bringing that corpse up, making it flail around like Weekend At Bernie’s, killing it, and crying at it’s funeral over and over and over again.

First Jim Jordan tells CPAC that his Committee to Obstruct Justice is designed to help Trump.



Now Comer acknowledges that his baseless investigation into the President’s civilian family members is purely for political purposes.



House GOP = Abuse of Power https://t.co/9gebSeXyRD — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) May 22, 2023

Ok, that’s my three. I’m outta here. We’ll see what happens between when I’ve written this and when it posts. Maybe rabbits made their own spaceship and are on the way to Mars. The future is so bright I gotta wear shades!

Be cool, be kind, and BE-HAVE.

