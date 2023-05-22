The Take Me To Your Leader Night Thread (May 22, 2023)

Arriving in 2003, MF DOOM’s second studio album was completely self-produced and is a concept album of sorts. Donning the alias of the three-headed space monster King Geedorah, Take Me To Your Leader documents his arrival on Earth to destroy us with his rhymes.

The album is littered with film and television samples, the majority (unsurprisingly) pulled from the Toho library, including Godzilla vs King Ghidorah, Invasion of the Astro-Monster, and Godzilla vs Gigan.

Best song: The Fine Print.

Best Lyrics: Geedorah’s ode to oral sex:

Met her out in Killa Queens, originally she from the Philippines

I love the way she fill her jeans

Still a teen, and made for strange bedfellows

Okay so, it’s head to elbows for shell-toes

Uh-oh, heads up! There she blows

A whole load of Head & Shoulders, and who care where she goes

(The Fine Print)

Take care of yourselves, everyone, and let the music take control tonight.

