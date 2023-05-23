Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 128 (Part 2 of 4)

Part 1 Results

It’s the top 128! This round lasts less than a week; we’re in the endgame now.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Wednesday, May 24th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!



Spoiler Our top tier continues to be solidified, with a clear 1st-2nd-3rd of Celeste, Paper Mario: The Origami King and NieR:Automata. We have a mixed midcard featuring some pre-group favorites like Cuphead and Sonic Mania alongside some underdogs that have survived well, like VirtuaVerse and Slipstream. We also have some pre-group favorites doing quite poorly; 13 Sentinels is down to 2, Smash Ultimate is down to 1, and FF7R is eliminated. Hades especially dropped from the top to just 2 songs this round, proving that no lead is safe in this tournament. 8 songs (1 game) Celeste [-2] 7 songs (1 game) Paper Mario: The Origami King [-3] 6 songs (1 game) NieR:Automata [-2] 5 songs (1 game) Sonic Mania [-3] 4 songs (1 game) Cuphead [-2] 3 songs (7 games) Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment [-3]

A Hat in Time [-2]

The Messenger [-2]

Paradise Killer [-1]

VirtuaVerse [-1]

Mad Rat Dead

Slipstream 2 songs (14 games) Hades [-6]

OMORI [-4]

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim [-3]

Where the Water Tastes Like Wine [-3]

Panzer Paladin [-1]

Sayonara Wild Hearts [-1]

Streets of Rage 4 [-1]

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [-1]

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon

Dicey Dungeons

Katana ZERO

Part Time UFO

Tetris Effect

Unravel Two 1 song (52 games) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [-4]

Mega Man 11 [-3]

Pokémon Sword and Shield [-3]

Pyre [-3]

Tekken 7 [-3]

No Straight Roads [-2]

Sackboy: A Big Adventure [-2]

Trails of Cold Steel III [-2]

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 [-1]

DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- [-1]

Door Kickers: Action Squad [-1]

Florence [-1]

Gravity Rush 2 [-1]

Style Savvy: Styling Star [-1]

Touken Ranbu [-1]

Vitamin Connection [-1]

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox [-1]

198X

A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro

A Short Hike

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy

beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS

Blue Reflection

Bugsnax

Cloudpunk

Crystal Crisis

Deltarune Chapter 1

Donut Country

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood

Freedom Planet 2

Frog Fractions 2

Grandia HD

Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares

Hover: Revolt of Gamers

Hypnospace Outlaw

Ikenfell

Kentucky Route Zero

Kirby Fighters 2

Lethal League Blaze

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

Minit

Monument Valley 2

Necrobarista

Risk of Rain 2

Sonic Forces

STAR OCEAN:anamnesis

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)

The Sexy Brutale

This Is the Police 2

Wandersong Remember The Fallen (46 games): beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage [-2]

Crawl [-2]

Crystar [-2]

Final Fantasy VII REMAKE [-2]

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers [-2]

Grandia 2 HD [-2]

Hollow Knight [-2]

Super Mario Odyssey [-2]

Terraria Calamity Mod [-2]

Touhou Luna Nights [-2]

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

beatmania IIDX 28 Bistrover

Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling

Cadence of Hyrule

Collar x Malice

CrossCode

Cultist Simulator

Dead Cells

Death end re;Quest 2

Fe

Fire Emblem Heroes

Genesis of Destiny Rebellion

Genshin Impact

Haven

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Into the Breach

Kingdom Hearts III

Kirby Star Allies

Kunai

Mega Man X Legacy Collection

MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Strikers

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Secret of Mana (2018)

Shovel Knight: King of Cards

Sonic Gaiden

Spiritfarer

Splatoon 2

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

Team Sonic Racing

The Messenger: Picnic Panic

Trials of Mana

Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair [collapse]

