Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 128 (Part 2 of 4)

Part 1 Results
It’s the top 128! This round lasts less than a week; we’re in the endgame now.
To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.
Or you can work ahead!
This round will end on Wednesday, May 24th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
Our top tier continues to be solidified, with a clear 1st-2nd-3rd of Celeste, Paper Mario: The Origami King and NieR:Automata. We have a mixed midcard featuring some pre-group favorites like Cuphead and Sonic Mania alongside some underdogs that have survived well, like VirtuaVerse and Slipstream. We also have some pre-group favorites doing quite poorly; 13 Sentinels is down to 2, Smash Ultimate is down to 1, and FF7R is eliminated. Hades especially dropped from the top to just 2 songs this round, proving that no lead is safe in this tournament.
8 songs (1 game)
- Celeste [-2]
7 songs (1 game)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King [-3]
6 songs (1 game)
- NieR:Automata [-2]
5 songs (1 game)
- Sonic Mania [-3]
4 songs (1 game)
- Cuphead [-2]
3 songs (7 games)
- Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment [-3]
- A Hat in Time [-2]
- The Messenger [-2]
- Paradise Killer [-1]
- VirtuaVerse [-1]
- Mad Rat Dead
- Slipstream
2 songs (14 games)
- Hades [-6]
- OMORI [-4]
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim [-3]
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine [-3]
- Panzer Paladin [-1]
- Sayonara Wild Hearts [-1]
- Streets of Rage 4 [-1]
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild [-1]
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
- Dicey Dungeons
- Katana ZERO
- Part Time UFO
- Tetris Effect
- Unravel Two
1 song (52 games)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate [-4]
- Mega Man 11 [-3]
- Pokémon Sword and Shield [-3]
- Pyre [-3]
- Tekken 7 [-3]
- No Straight Roads [-2]
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure [-2]
- Trails of Cold Steel III [-2]
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 [-1]
- DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- [-1]
- Door Kickers: Action Squad [-1]
- Florence [-1]
- Gravity Rush 2 [-1]
- Style Savvy: Styling Star [-1]
- Touken Ranbu [-1]
- Vitamin Connection [-1]
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox [-1]
- 198X
- A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro
- A Short Hike
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
- beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS
- Blue Reflection
- Bugsnax
- Cloudpunk
- Crystal Crisis
- Deltarune Chapter 1
- Donut Country
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
- Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood
- Freedom Planet 2
- Frog Fractions 2
- Grandia HD
- Hollow Knight: Gods and Nightmares
- Hover: Revolt of Gamers
- Hypnospace Outlaw
- Ikenfell
- Kentucky Route Zero
- Kirby Fighters 2
- Lethal League Blaze
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
- Minit
- Monument Valley 2
- Necrobarista
- Risk of Rain 2
- Sonic Forces
- STAR OCEAN:anamnesis
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019)
- The Sexy Brutale
- This Is the Police 2
- Wandersong
Remember The Fallen (46 games):
- beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage [-2]
- Crawl [-2]
- Crystar [-2]
- Final Fantasy VII REMAKE [-2]
- Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers [-2]
- Grandia 2 HD [-2]
- Hollow Knight [-2]
- Super Mario Odyssey [-2]
- Terraria Calamity Mod [-2]
- Touhou Luna Nights [-2]
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
- beatmania IIDX 28 Bistrover
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Collar x Malice
- CrossCode
- Cultist Simulator
- Dead Cells
- Death end re;Quest 2
- Fe
- Fire Emblem Heroes
- Genesis of Destiny Rebellion
- Genshin Impact
- Haven
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Into the Breach
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Kirby Star Allies
- Kunai
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection
- MUL.MASH.TAB.BA.GAL.GAL.
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Persona 5 Royal
- Persona 5 Strikers
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
- Secret of Mana (2018)
- Shovel Knight: King of Cards
- Sonic Gaiden
- Spiritfarer
- Splatoon 2
- Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
- Team Sonic Racing
- The Messenger: Picnic Panic
- Trials of Mana
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
You must be logged in to post a comment.