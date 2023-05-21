Crazy For Crepes Sunday Food Thread 5/21

Inspired by Monkeylint’s comment in the May 16 Day Thread I jumped the gun and made crepes on Friday. Once again it’s the first time I made a tried and true recipe on our new range and it was a success! I made sourdough crepes. My wife makes sourdough on the regular and I’m responsible for the discard. I usually make crackers but that doesn’t use much discard. This crepe recipe uses a lot of it so I went for it! I was able to get every one made, even the first one came out without tearing. Thanks for the inspiration Monkeylint!

The crepe station.

