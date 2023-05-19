Friday New Music 5/19

Who could believe it would be Friday again, and not just Friday but one with new Music. This week has a new one from Alex Lahey to check out, a return from Tanlines that I’m kind of excited for and I’ll be checking out this Mandy, Indiana album.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— ABBA – Ring Ring (50th Anniversary Edition)

— Alex Lahey – The Answer is Always, Yes

— Alex Metric – Space & Time EP

— The Allergies – Tear the Place Up

— Allie Crow Buckley – Utopian Fantasy

— Andy Bell (of Ride) and Masal – Tidal Love Numbers

— ANNA – Intentions

— bar italia – Tracey Denim

— Beach House – Become EP (Physical Release)

— Belly – Mumble Rap 2

— Black Sabbath – Live Evil (40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

— Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

— Califone – Villagers

— Cucamaras – Buck Rogers Time EP

— Curtis Waters – Bad Son

— Dan Croll – Fools

— Dave Matthews Band – Walk Around the Moon

— Dave McMurray – Grateful Dedication 2

— David A. Jaycock – Hold. Star. Return

— Def Leppard With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Drastic Symphonies

— Divining Rod – Santa Monica & Other Golden Classics

— Early James – Strange Time To Be Alive (Deluxe Edition)

— Eels – Blinking Lights and Other Revelations (Vinyl Reissue)

— Ellen Zweig – Fiction of the Physical

— Evangeline – Fuzzy EP

— Eyes of Others – Eyes of Others

— Foyer Red – Yarn the Hours Away

— Frozen Soul – Glacial Domination

— Galen & Paul (Galen Ayers and The Clash’s Paul Simonon) – Monument

— Gozu – Remedy

— Gracie and Rachel – Nowhere Now Here EP

— GracieHorse – L.A. Shit

— Graham Nash – Now

— Greta Van Fleet – The Battle at Garden’s Gate (Deluxe Vinyl Edition)

— Gumm – Slogan Machine

— Hannah Jadagu – Aperture

— Hannah Rose Platt – Deathbed Confessions

— Horse Jumper of Love – Heartbreak Rules

— HotWax – A Thousand Times EP

— Jealous of the Birds – Hinterland

— Jordyn Shellhart – Primrose

— Juanes – Vida Cotidiana

— Julian Loida – Giverny

— Kaytraminé (Aminé and Kaytranada) – Kaytraminé

— Kenny Muney – Blue Money (Deluxe)

— Kesha – Gag Order

— Kristian North – Pseudoscience Fiction

— The Lemonheads – Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition)

— Lambrini Girls – You’re Welcome EP

— Lauren Early – Don’t Take My Dream Away

— Leftover Salmon – Grass Roots

— Leith Ross – To Learn

— Les Lullies – Mauvaise

— Lewis Capaldi – Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent

— Low Praise – DRESSING

— Mandy, Indiana – i’ve seen a way

— Marillion – Seasons End (Deluxe Edition)

— Marty Stuart – Altitude

— Matt Espy – Hawksworth

— Mega Bog – End of Everything

— Miles Davis– Volume 1 (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See The Moon

— Moor Mother – Jazz Codes (Digital Deluxe)

— The Murlocs – Calm Ya Farm

— Mystic Prophecy – Hellriot

— Neal Schon (of Journey) – Journey Through Time

— The Ocean – Holocene

— Omen Astra – The End of Everything

— Opus Kink – My Eyes, Brother! EP

— The Orion Experience – Cosmicovers

— Paper Bee – Thaw, Freeze, Thaw

— Paul Simon – Seven Psalms

— The Pernice Brothers – Overcome by Happiness: 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

— PONY – Velveteen

— POZI – Smiling Pools

— Raul Malo (of The Mavericks) – Say Less

— Rich Aucoin – A Synth Odyssey: Season 2

— Robert Ellis – Yesterday’s News

— Salami Rose Joe Louis – Akousmatikous

— Saloon Dion – Muckers EP

— Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues

— Setting Sun – The Feelings Cure

— shy martin – late night thoughts

— Sir Chloe – I Am the Dog

— Sleep Token – Take Me Back to Eden

— Spirit Award – The Fear

— Stella Rose – Eyes of Glass

— $uicideboy$ – Yin Yang Tapes: Fall Season (1989-1999) EP

— Sufjan Stevens, Timo Andres, & Conor Hanick – Reflections

— Summer Salt – Campanita

— Summer Walker – CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP

— Sweet & Lynch (Michael Sweet and George Lynch) – Heart & Sacrifice

— Taleban Dooda – Taleban vs. Dooda

— Tanlines – The Big Mess

— The Telescopes – Of Tomorrow

— Temps (James Acaster) – PARTY GATOR PURGATORY

— Thee Oh Sees – Live at Levitation

— THETAN – Dim Times EP

— Thomas Lauderdale (of Pink Martini) and Satan’s Pilgrims – Thomas Lauderdale Meets the Pilgrims

— THULCANDRA – Hail the Abyss

— ThxSoMch – Sleez EP

— Tinariwen – Amatssou

— Ultra-Lite – Ultra-Lite

— The Used – Toxic Positivity

— Various Artists – The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

— Whu Else – Big Brain Man II

— YES – Mirror to the Sky

