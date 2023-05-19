Friday New Music 5/19

Who could believe it would be Friday again, and not just Friday but one with new Music. This week has a new one from Alex Lahey to check out, a return from Tanlines that I’m kind of excited for and I’ll be checking out this Mandy, Indiana album.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— ABBA – Ring Ring (50th Anniversary Edition)
— Alex Lahey – The Answer is Always, Yes
— Alex Metric – Space & Time EP
— The Allergies – Tear the Place Up
— Allie Crow Buckley – Utopian Fantasy
— Andy Bell (of Ride) and Masal – Tidal Love Numbers
— ANNA – Intentions
— bar italia – Tracey Denim
— Beach House – Become EP (Physical Release)
— Belly – Mumble Rap 2
— Black Sabbath – Live Evil (40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)
— Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
— Califone – Villagers
— Cucamaras – Buck Rogers Time EP
— Curtis Waters – Bad Son
— Dan Croll – Fools
— Dave Matthews Band – Walk Around the Moon
— Dave McMurray – Grateful Dedication 2
— David A. Jaycock – Hold. Star. Return
— Def Leppard With The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Drastic Symphonies
— Divining Rod – Santa Monica & Other Golden Classics
— Early James – Strange Time To Be Alive (Deluxe Edition)
— Eels – Blinking Lights and Other Revelations (Vinyl Reissue)
— Ellen Zweig – Fiction of the Physical
— Evangeline – Fuzzy EP
— Eyes of Others – Eyes of Others
— Foyer Red – Yarn the Hours Away
— Frozen Soul – Glacial Domination
— Galen & Paul (Galen Ayers and The Clash’s Paul Simonon) – Monument
— Gozu – Remedy
— Gracie and Rachel – Nowhere Now Here EP
— GracieHorse – L.A. Shit
— Graham Nash – Now
— Greta Van Fleet – The Battle at Garden’s Gate (Deluxe Vinyl Edition)
— Gumm – Slogan Machine
— Hannah Jadagu – Aperture
— Hannah Rose Platt – Deathbed Confessions
— Horse Jumper of Love – Heartbreak Rules
— HotWax – A Thousand Times EP
— Jealous of the Birds – Hinterland
— Jordyn Shellhart – Primrose
— Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
— Julian Loida – Giverny
— Kaytraminé (Aminé and Kaytranada) – Kaytraminé
— Kenny Muney – Blue Money (Deluxe)
— Kesha – Gag Order
— Kristian North – Pseudoscience Fiction
— The Lemonheads – Come On Feel (30th Anniversary Edition)
— Lambrini Girls – You’re Welcome EP
— Lauren Early – Don’t Take My Dream Away
— Leftover Salmon – Grass Roots
— Leith Ross – To Learn
— Les Lullies – Mauvaise
— Lewis Capaldi – Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent
— Low Praise – DRESSING
— Mandy, Indiana – i’ve seen a way
— Marillion – Seasons End (Deluxe Edition)
— Marty Stuart – Altitude
— Matt Espy – Hawksworth
— Mega Bog – End of Everything
— Miles Davis– Volume 1 (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See The Moon
— Moor Mother – Jazz Codes (Digital Deluxe)
— The Murlocs – Calm Ya Farm
— Mystic Prophecy – Hellriot
— Neal Schon (of Journey) – Journey Through Time
— The Ocean – Holocene
— Omen Astra – The End of Everything
— Opus Kink – My Eyes, Brother! EP
— The Orion Experience – Cosmicovers
— Paper Bee – Thaw, Freeze, Thaw
— Paul Simon – Seven Psalms
— The Pernice Brothers – Overcome by Happiness: 25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
— PONY – Velveteen
— POZI – Smiling Pools
— Raul Malo (of The Mavericks) – Say Less
— Rich Aucoin – A Synth Odyssey: Season 2
— Robert Ellis – Yesterday’s News
— Salami Rose Joe Louis – Akousmatikous
— Saloon Dion – Muckers EP
— Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues
— Setting Sun – The Feelings Cure
— shy martin – late night thoughts
— Sir Chloe – I Am the Dog
— Sleep Token – Take Me Back to Eden
— Spirit Award – The Fear
— Stella Rose – Eyes of Glass
— $uicideboy$ – Yin Yang Tapes: Fall Season (1989-1999) EP
— Sufjan Stevens, Timo Andres, & Conor Hanick – Reflections
— Summer Salt – Campanita
— Summer Walker – CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP
— Sweet & Lynch (Michael Sweet and George Lynch) – Heart & Sacrifice
— Taleban Dooda – Taleban vs. Dooda
— Tanlines – The Big Mess
— The Telescopes – Of Tomorrow
— Temps (James Acaster) – PARTY GATOR PURGATORY
— Thee Oh Sees – Live at Levitation
— THETAN – Dim Times EP
— Thomas Lauderdale (of Pink Martini) and Satan’s Pilgrims – Thomas Lauderdale Meets the Pilgrims
— THULCANDRA – Hail the Abyss
— ThxSoMch – Sleez EP
— Tinariwen – Amatssou
— Ultra-Lite – Ultra-Lite
— The Used – Toxic Positivity
— Various Artists – The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
— Whu Else – Big Brain Man II
— YES – Mirror to the Sky