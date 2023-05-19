The Friday Politics Thread And The Damage Done

What’s up Politics Thread peeps? How is it hanging? You ready for a weekend? I am! going to be so relaxing 😎

Today’s Musician is an electronica Musician from South Korea. It’s the stupendous and intense Net Gala! His stuff combines warped Kpop Samples with intense mixing and instrumentation into a heady mix all of her own! They’re also a Pioneer in South Korea as an out Non Binary Person he works incredibly hard to raise visibility and awareness for Trans South Koreans. In fact themes of being Trans, living in a conservative society, struggles with bigotry inform her music and lend it a dystopic vibe!

This first song entitled You’ll Never See Me Lose it has a very Industrial Sound to it but also has a nice light throughline that makes it great as an introduction song to their work

Internet Celibacy the next song I’m highlighting goes a little harder mixing in some harsher sounds but, I’m sure if you listen to it you’ll definitely hear the Internet in this track

This final song Dodomzit (A Radical, Cynical Tool) has an amazing drum beat under the whole thing and it’s incredibly danceable too. One of my favorites of theirs! Note the use of sampled lyrics in this almost acting like a scream.

that’s all she wrote! Remember you got to follow all the rules of the road! No Hogpoggling, Squirrel Fighting or other Rule Breaking!

