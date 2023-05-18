The Weekly Music Thread Sets the Scene

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own QHarp:

What are some examples of “instant scene-setting”, where songs have come to just automatically signify certain things by pop culture osmosis?

BONUS PROMPT: In instances where certain songs have been overused for purposes of “setting the scene”, what are some songs that you would like to see used instead?

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

