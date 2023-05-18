Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MAY 18TH, 2023:

Awake Series Premiere (Topic)

CSI: Vegas Season Finale (CBS)

Grey’s Anatomy Season Finale (ABC)

I Survived Bear Grylls Series Premiere (TBS)

Modern Love Chennai (Prime Video)

Mrs. Davis Season One Finale (Peacock)

Prisoners Of War Series Premiere (Topic)

Rainn Wilson And The Geography Of Bliss Series Premiere (Peacock)

So Help Me Todd Season Finale (CBS)

Station 19 Season Finale (ABC)

The Ferragnez – The Series (Prime Video)

The One Series Premiere (TV One)

XO, Kitty Series Premiere (Netflix)

Yakitori: Soldiers Of Misfortune Series Premiere (Netflix)

Young Sheldon Season Finale (CBS)



FRIDAY, MAY 19TH, 2023:

Belle Collective (OWN)

Blue Bloods Season Finale (CBS)

Fire Country Season Finale (CBS)Ghosts Of Beirut Series Premiere (Showtime)

Muted (Netflix)

Primo Series Premiere (Freevee)

Selling Sunset Season Premiere (Netflix)

Spy/Master Series Premiere (HBO Max)

Stillwater (Apple TV+)

SWAT Season Finale (CBS)

The Secrets Of Hillsong (FX)

White Men Can’t Jump (Hulu)

Young, Gifted & African (Netflix)



SATURDAY, MAY 20TH, 2023:

Love To Love You, Donna Summer (HBO)

SUNDAY, MAY 21ST, 2023:

A Salute To NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Autopsy: The Last Hours Of Doris Day (Reelz)

Bob’s Burgers Season Finale (Fox)

From The Source Season Premiere (Magnolia)

Ghosts Of Beirut Series Premiere (Showtime)

NCIS: Los Angeles Series Finale (CBS)

The Equalizer Season Finale (CBS)

The Great North Season Finale (Fox)

The Simpsons Season Finale (Fox)



MONDAY, MAY 22ND, 2023:

Bob Hearts Abishola Season Finale (CBS)

Crime Scene Kitchen Season Premiere (Fox)

Happy Valley Season Three Premiere (Acorn)

NCIS Season Finale (CBS)

NCIS Hawaii Season Finale (CBS)

Prehistoric Planet Season Premiere (Apple TV+)

The Neighborhood Season Finale (CBS)



TUESDAY, MAY 23RD, 2023:

Beat Shazam Season Premiere (Fox)

Don’t Forget The Lyrics Season Premiere (Fox)

FBI International Season Finale (CBS)

FBI Most Wanted Season Finale (CBS)Gremlins: Secrets Of The Magwai Series Premiere (Max)

Growing Floret Season Premiere (Magnolia)How I Met Your Father Season 2B Premiere (Hulu)

Maine Cabin Masters Season Premiere (Magnolia)

Mission Unexplained Series Premiere (Science)

Smartless: On The Road Series Premiere (Max)

Victim/Suspect (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer (Netflix)

What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel Series Premiere (Max)

Windy City Rehab Season Premiere (HGTV)



WEDNESDAY, MAY 24TH, 2023:

American Born Chinese Series Premiere (Disney+)

Chip N’ Dale: Park Life Season Premiere (Disney+)

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Series Premiere (Fox)

MasterChef Season Premiere (Fox)

Mayans M.C. Season Premiere (FX)

Platonic Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Survivor Season Finale (CBS)

The Clearing Series Premiere (Hulu)

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love Series Premiere (Netflix)

