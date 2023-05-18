The Thursday Politics Thread Is Not Expelled (Yet)

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

Noted Liar and Conman Congressional Representative for New York, George Santos, survived a motion to Expel him from Congress for, um, all that stuff he did. The vote is what is known as a privileged resolution, which when offered triggers a procedural vote that must take place within two days. Introduced by California Representative, Robert Garcia, the motion was expected to fail with it being used to essentially put Republican members on the record. And that record, of course, showed that all of his Republican colleagues voted to refer the matter to the House Ethics Committee, 224-201 along party lines. Though seven Democrats voted present to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest.

Santos currently faces 13 counts of wrongdoing, including wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and making materially false statements to the House of Representatives.

“Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself,” he added. “He used political contributions to line his pockets, unlawfully applied for unemployment benefits that should have gone to New Yorkers who had lost their jobs due to the pandemic, and lied to the House of Representatives.”

For their part, Republicans expect that the matter will be brought to the Ethics Committee expeditiously. Calls for expulsion typically succeed following criminal charges and and recommendations from an investigative panel on the Ethics Committee, with the 2002 expulsion of Democrat Jim Traficant being an example. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said wants the Committee to “move rapidly on this”. McCarthy has also called on Santos to resign and would not support a reelection bid for the embattled conman.

