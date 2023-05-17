Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Longest Time Apart (05/17/2023)

Prompt suggestion/question from/inspired by nonsequiturcat today: For people living together, what’s been the longest you’ve been apart since starting to cohabitate?

And my expansion: Regardless of your living arrangement, what’s the longest you’ve been separated from a long-term partner, and how did that affect the relationship?

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

