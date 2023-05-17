Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 256 (Part 6 of 8)

Part 5 Results

Spoiler A Hat in Time: Nyakuza Metro Rush Hour 11 2 Collar x Malice Drunkard Hypnospace Outlaw Chill It Right (Fre3zer) [Jay Tholen] 8 6 Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Miles of Smiles Pokémon Sword and Shield Battle! (Bede) 6 7 Slipstream Slipaway Kirby Star Allies Rivals In Another Dimension 3 10 The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening (2019) On The Beach With Marin Florence Memories 5 10 Sonic Mania Blossom Haze (Press Garden Zone Act 2) A Hat in Time Train Rush 6 7 Unravel Two Problem Solving The Messenger Succession 8 4 The Messenger Impossible Ascent (Searing Crags) Tetris Effect Connected (Yours Forever) [Hydelic, Vocals: Kate Brady] 8 5 CrossCode Autumn’s Rise Sackboy: A Big Adventure Waltz of the Bubbles 5 8 Celeste in love with a ghost – Golden Ridge (Golden Feather Mix) Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment The Price Of Doing Business (Iron Whale) 3 7 Paradise Killer Paradise Killer (Stay Forever) [Barry “Epoch” Topping, Singer: Fiona Lynch] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Glessing Way! 8 4 Hades God of the Dead [Darren Korb] Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Marrionette, Marrionette 3 8 Monument Valley 2 Impossible Worlds Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers On Our Fates Alight 3 7 Touken Ranbu Nikkari Aoe Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 444 6 7 Grandia HD Delightful Adventure Touhou Luna Nights Lunar Clock ~ Luna Dial (Stage 1) 5 6 Sonic Forces Boss (vs. Infinite) Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Ever-Sharp Blade 5 7 Style Savvy: Styling Star Ring! Dong! Dang! (JP) [Kazuaki Yamashita; Singers: Nanase Hirokawa, R!N, Yuka Hiiragi] [collapse]

It’s the top 256! Every song here has killed before, and half will kill again! That’s the power of division and murder.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Thursday, May 18th at 9:00AM Pacific

