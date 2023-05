Time to see which songs made it!

Quarter-Finals Results

Match 1: Chic – “Le Freak” (47) vs. Diana Ross – “I’m Coming Out” (20)

Match 2: Bee Gees – “Stayin’ Alive” (42) vs. Thelma Houston – “Don’t Leave Me This Way” (30)

Match 3: Gloria Gaynor – “I Will Survive” (53) vs. KC and the Sunshine Band – “Get Down Tonight” (17)

Match 4: Donna Summer – “I Feel Love” (36) vs. Earth, Wind & Fire – “September” (34)

Voting end 18 May, 10 PM EDT

