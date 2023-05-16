Comic Book Review – The Great British Bump Off #1

The Great British Bump Off #1

Writer – John Allison

Artist – Max Sarin

I visited Phantom of the Attic Comics on Free Comic Book Day and I got some of the free comics they had to offer. I decided to purchase a few books before leaving and one of them was The Great British Bump Off from Dark Horse Comics.

Hit reality T.V. show UK Bakery Tent has chosen its latest cast. On the day before the start of the competition, one of the contestants named Neal is found face down in a bowl of cake batter. He was poisoned! The producers of the show are just about to pull the plug on the bake off when another contestant named Shauna tells them she will be able to solve the crime. Can Shauna find the person of interest before another person is harmed and be crowned the winner of UK Bakery Tent?

This was a really fun read from start to finish. My favorite part of the story was when the first round starts and the judges visit each contestant and each interview goes off the rails leaving many of the amateur bakers with egg on their face. The story moves along at a fast pace and there is another shocking moment that closes out this first issue. This isn’t the type of comic I usually pick up and read but the Dan Hipp cover caught my eye. I’m also trying to expand my horizons and read more comics that are non-superhero in nature from other companies outside of DC and Marvel.

There are twelve contestants on the show and I look forward to seeing the backstory of each over the next few issues. Some have already bonded over their love of food while others are trying to maintain their game face so they can be crowned the winner.

If you are a fan of light-hearted romps with a splash of comedy, a dash of mystery, and a zany cast of characters (much like the movie adaptation of Clue), The Great British Bump Off will satisfy your craving and leave you hungry for more.

The Great British Bump Off #1 is available now. Issue Number Two will be available in shops: May 10, 2023. You can read both these issues the next time you need to pass the time away while your sourdough bread finishes baking!

