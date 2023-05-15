Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Mar. 15

Here are today’s contestants:

Wendy, a retired teacher, is the TV-taught family birthday layer cake maker;

Ben, a philosophy professor, brought an old love letter to an assisted living facility. Ben is a three-day champ with winnings of $69,001; and

Hannah, a data scientist, trained for the show by watching while standing up. Hannah is an eight-day champ with winnings of $229,801.

Jeopardy!

NEW ZEALAND GEOGRAPHY // ORDINAL NOVELS // DOG BREED RHYME TIME // SOUNDS SPOOKY // DEFENDING THE TITLE // PUTTING THE “MM” IN YUMMY

DD1 – $800 – SOUNDS SPOOKY – There are 3 species of this mammal, which uses echolocation & feeds on livestock (Ben improved his leading score by $3,000 to $7,600.)

Scores at first break: Hannah $2,600, Ben $7,600, Wendy $400.

Scores going into DJ: Hannah $4,000, Ben $11,800, Wendy $1,200.

Double Jeopardy!

IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD // CLOSE ELECTIONS // QUICK OPERA // SCIENTISTS // WATCHING THE DETECTIVES // “SPECIAL” DELIVERY

DD2 – $1,200 – QUICK OPERA – 3 ladies give Tamino this title item, but no lessons (Ben added $7,000 to his total of $17,400 vs. $4,000 for Hannah.)

DD3 (video) – $1,600 – IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD – Acorn Street is one of the most historic in the Boston neighborhood called this Hill, named after a warning light that once stood there (Ben added $3,000 to his score of $26,400 vs. $4,000 for Hannah.)

The eagerly-awaited clash of champions between Hannah and Ben turned out to be no contest at all, as Ben swept the DDs in a sensational performance, entering FJ at $41,000 vs. $6,800 for Hannah and $4,400 for Wendy.

Final Jeopardy!

PUBLICATIONS – The co-founder of this magazine that began in 1967 said its name comes primarily from a song title but noted a band name as well

All three players were done writing quickly and were correct on FJ. Ben added $19,000 to win with $60,000 for a four-day total of $129,001.

Final scores: Hannah $13,599, Ben $60,000, Wendy $8,600.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew the TV detective series starring Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander, “Rizzoli & Isles”.

One more thing: Hard to think of having worse Jeopardy! luck than showing up to the studio and discovering you’re up against an eight-time champ AND a three-game champ.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are vampire bats? DD2 – What is “The Magic Flute”? DD3 – What is Beacon? FJ – What is “Rolling Stone”?

