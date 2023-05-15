Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 256 (Part 4 of 8)

Part 3 Results

Cuphead High Sea Hi-Jinx 7 5 beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage グラナダの風 [BEMANI/Tomoaki Hirono] Kentucky Route Zero Weird Vector 9 5 Persona 5 Strikers Daredevil [Gota Masuoka /w Lyn vocals] Bugsnax It's Bugsnax! [Kero Kero Bonito] 10 4 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(ISOLEUCINE)- [Yoshimi Kudo] Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Howl 7 5 Crystar Thelema Room Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Hidden By Night (The Lich Yard) 10 4 Paper Mario: The Origami King Red Streamer Battle DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- Curiosity Backup 6 7 A Hat in Time The Battle of Award 42 Minit Sabasaba Desert 9 5 Into the Breach A.C.I.D. NieR:Automata Amusement Park [Keigo Hoashi] 6 7 Crystal Crisis Quote Theme Florence Happy Together 7 4 Paradise Killer House of Bliss Dicey Dungeons Fighting Chance 11 2 Pokémon Sword and Shield Battle! (Battle Tower) Freedom Planet 2 Dragon Valley 9 5 Dead Cells Clock Tower [Yoann Laulan] Cuphead One Hell Of A Time 9 6 Paper Mario: The Origami King The Fanged Fastener Super Mario Odyssey Main Theme-Cascade Kingdom 5 9 Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 Attack The Moon! Tekken 7 Twilight Conflict – Round 1 (The day before the glass matrix 1st) 4 9 The Sexy Brutale Main Theme Sonic Gaiden Rainy Plateaus Zone Act 1 6 8 NieR:Automata End of the Unknown [Keiichi Okabe] STAR OCEAN:anamnesis On the Horizon [Motoi Sakuraba] 13 0 Genshin Impact Liyue [Yu-Peng Chen]

It’s the top 256! Every song here has killed before, and half will kill again! That’s the power of division and murder.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Tuesday, May 16th at 9:00AM Pacific

