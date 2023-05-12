Job Rants Thread – 5/12/2023 – Vogue’ing It

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

So, I yet again found myself back at my old office again for much of this week. Don’t worry, I didn’t give up and go crawling back. No, rather I was there for, of all things, a bit of glamor photography.

Perhaps I should explain: While this office under this new contract has operating for the better part of a year, I guess it only took them until now to realize that, despite being an established service, they had yet to actually make any promotional material for it that wasn’t over a decade old and featuring an office space and employees that no longer existed. Well, they had the new office space, sure, but they still images of applicants to fill it; preferably ones that were also reasonably well-groomed and, most of all ones that were willing to not charge (much) for their services.

In truth, I’m not sure whether or not be offended or gratified that they thought of me when sending out feelers, but I’m glad they did, all the same. As I’ve said, before, my frustrations came from the way the office was run and a lack of resources, not the mission itself; behind which I’ve always stood. Besides, it was good to feel a sense of real purpose, again, even if only for a few hours. Plus, they gave us lunch from this really nice sandwich shop one of the days and, considering how much of what remains of my funds these days goes to food, I considered it a reasonable enough trade.

Not to mention, I might have gotten a lead from them on an accessibility job through the state, so that’s something. It’s also a good lesson: No matter how hated the position, no matter how good it might feel in the short-term it m to burn bridges on the way out, keeping a little dignity can go a long way.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’ve got to go get some 8×10’s made for what will doubtless be a long and fruitful modeling career.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, an great weekend. And remember:

