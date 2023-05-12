Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 256 (Part 3 of 8)

Part 2 Results

Spoiler Sonic Mania Wildstyle Pistolero (Mirage Saloon Zone Act 1 K Mix) 6 8 Kirby Fighters 2 Jambastion Entrance (Prayer Song to God ver. 2) Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon Sunder The Night 8 5 OMORI Ethereal CD (Snow Forest – A Single Flower Blooms) Trails of Cold Steel III Lift-Off! 10 3 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pasta Tekken 7 Infinite Azure – Round 1 (Moonsiders 1st) 4 6 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (VALINE)- [Yoshimi Kudo] VirtuaVerse Xenon [MASTER BOOT RECORD] 6 6* Tetris Effect Look Up VirtuaVerse My Lorraine 500 [MASTER BOOT RECORD] 7 4 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Simon Belmont Theme [The Arcade] NieR:Automata Pascal [Keiichi Okabe] 6 7 beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS 童話回廊 [DJ TOTTO] Paper Mario: The Origami King Battle With King Olly 3 7 Blue Reflection Sayonara -Ame no Minaka Nushi- Hades Scourge of the Furies [Darren Korb] 8 4 Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling Transcending, Overpowering, Everlasting Hades The Unseen Ones [Darren Korb, Masahiro Aoki, Daisuke Kurosawa] 7 7* Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Tools Of War (Clockwork Tower) Crawl Toccata 3 8 Paradise Killer To The Heart Team Sonic Racing Lost Palace 3 9 Sonic Mania Sunshine Cassette (Save Select) The Messenger The Poisoned River (Riviére Turquoise) 4 7 No Straight Roads vs. SAYU (Rock Version) [Cliqtrack] Paper Mario: The Origami King The Dual-Bladed Duelist 7 6 Spiritfarer Main Theme Cuphead Carnival Kerfuffle 5 8 Sayonara Wild Hearts Inside Hades No Escape 3 10 Celeste Resurrections [collapse]

It’s the top 256! Every song here has killed before, and half will kill again! That’s the power of division and murder.

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Monday, May 15th at 9:00AM Pacific

