Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 256 (Part 3 of 8)

Part 2 Results
|Sonic Mania
|Wildstyle Pistolero (Mirage Saloon Zone Act 1 K Mix)
|6
|8
|Kirby Fighters 2
|Jambastion Entrance (Prayer Song to God ver. 2)
|Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon
|Sunder The Night
|8
|5
|OMORI
|Ethereal CD (Snow Forest – A Single Flower Blooms)
|Trails of Cold Steel III
|Lift-Off!
|10
|3
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Pasta
|Tekken 7
|Infinite Azure – Round 1 (Moonsiders 1st)
|4
|6
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|(VALINE)- [Yoshimi Kudo]
|VirtuaVerse
|Xenon [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
|6
|6*
|Tetris Effect
|Look Up
|VirtuaVerse
|My Lorraine 500 [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
|7
|4
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Simon Belmont Theme [The Arcade]
|NieR:Automata
|Pascal [Keiichi Okabe]
|6
|7
|beatmania IIDX 25 CANNON BALLERS
|童話回廊 [DJ TOTTO]
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|Battle With King Olly
|3
|7
|Blue Reflection
|Sayonara -Ame no Minaka Nushi-
|Hades
|Scourge of the Furies [Darren Korb]
|8
|4
|Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling
|Transcending, Overpowering, Everlasting
|Hades
|The Unseen Ones [Darren Korb, Masahiro Aoki, Daisuke Kurosawa]
|7
|7*
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|Tools Of War (Clockwork Tower)
|Crawl
|Toccata
|3
|8
|Paradise Killer
|To The Heart
|Team Sonic Racing
|Lost Palace
|3
|9
|Sonic Mania
|Sunshine Cassette (Save Select)
|The Messenger
|The Poisoned River (Riviére Turquoise)
|4
|7
|No Straight Roads
|vs. SAYU (Rock Version) [Cliqtrack]
|Paper Mario: The Origami King
|The Dual-Bladed Duelist
|7
|6
|Spiritfarer
|Main Theme
|Cuphead
|Carnival Kerfuffle
|5
|8
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|Inside
|Hades
|No Escape
|3
|10
|Celeste
|Resurrections
It’s the top 256! Every song here has killed before, and half will kill again! That’s the power of division and murder.
To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.
Or you can work ahead!
This round will end on Monday, May 15th at 9:00AM Pacific