Here are today’s contestants:

Victoria, an independent bookstore owner, has “the greatest customers in the world”;

Skyler, an editorial and community associate, overcame a dangerous-sounding “musical theatre incident” to get on the show; and

Hannah, a data scientist, whose parents had the “Jeopardy! TV” on the dinner table. Hannah is a seven-day champ with winnings of $189,801.

Jeopardy!

STATE CAPITAL TO STATE CAPITAL // TRIPLE RHYME TIME // DIFFERS BY A LETTER // A BIRTHDAY TO REMEMBER // GAME SHOW HOSTS // ARMY “ANT”s

DD1 – $600 – STATE CAPITAL TO STATE CAPITAL – Just like Peyton Manning did, head west from this second state capital in the name of a Super Bowl champion team to this first (Hannah lost the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores at first break: Hannah $6,200, Skyler $0, Victoria $0.

Scores going into DJ: Hannah $9,200, Skyler $2,000, Victoria -$1,200.

Double Jeopardy!

LIFE IS PICARESQUE // SOLVE FOR “EX” // LESSER-KNOWN FILM TRILOGIES // 7-LETTER ANIMALS // HYMNS & SPIRITUALS // THIS 20th CENTURY WORLD LEADER…

DD2 – $1,600 – LIFE IS PICARESQUE – Allen Ginsberg said all the “running around in an automobile” in this work by his pal was “a great picaresque literary device” (Hannah added $2,000 to her total of $14,800 vs. $2,400 for Skyler.)

DD3 – $1,600 – THIS 20th CENTURY WORLD LEADER… – …The former Nguyen Sinh Cung, took a name that means “he who enlightens” (Hannah added $3,000 to her score of $20,400 vs. $800 for Skyler.)

Hannah was much the best in as one-sided a game as you will ever see, entering FJ with $29,000 vs. $800 for Victoria, while Skyler ended DJ at $0.

Final Jeopardy!

NEW WORDS IN THE 18th CENTURY – Describing these, Captain Cook wrote, “The manner in which” they’re done “must certainly cause intollerable pain”

Only Hannah was correct on FJ, adding $11,000 to win with $40,000 for an eight-day total of $229,801.

Final scores: Hannah $40,000, Skyler $0, Victoria $1.

Odds and Ends

That’s before our time: Disappointingly, in a photo with his wife Betty White, no one could identify “Password” legend Allen Ludden.

Pedantry corner: It was stated that “the prize money is this amount” in a clue about TV’s “The $100,000 Pyramid”. However, that’s just the most a player can earn in one trip up the Pyramid. If they make it twice, the contestant gets $150,000.

Up next: On Monday, Hannah will be tested by returning three-time champ Ben Chan, back from about a month-long break.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are Indianapolis and Denver? DD2 – What is “On the Road”? DD3 – Who was Ho Chi Minh? FJ – What are tattoos?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...