Disco Songs Tournament Round 3

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 2 Results

Match 1: Diana Ross – “I’m Coming Out” (27) vs Donna Summer – “Love to Love You Baby” (21)

Match 2: Hot Chocolate – “You Sexy Thing” (29) vs. Rose Royce – “Car Wash” (25)

Match 3 : Bee Gees – “You Should Be Dancing” (30) vs. A Taste of Honey – “Boogie Oogie Oogie” (13)

Match 4: Chic – “Le Freak” (28) vs. Cheryl Lynn – “Got to Be Real” (17)

Match 5: Bee Gees – “Stayin’ Alive” (32) vs. Diana Ross – “Upside Down” (22)

Match 6: The Trammps – “Disco Inferno” (30) vs. The Weather Girls – “It’s Raining Men” (20)

Match 7: Lipps Inc. – “Funkytown” (35) vs. Carl Douglas – “Kung Fu Fighting” (13)

Match 8: Thelma Houston – “Don’t Leave Me This Way” (24) (TIE BROKEN BY ME) vs. Anita Ward – “Ring My Bell” (23)

Match 9: Gloria Gaynor – “I Will Survive” (36) vs. Earth, Wind & Fire + The Emotions – “Boogie Wonderland” (14)

Match 10: Chaka Khan – “I’m Every Woman” (32) vs. Kool & the Gang – “Ladies’ Night” (18)

Match 11: ABBA – “Dancing Queen” (37) vs. Gloria Gaynor – “Never Can Say Goodbye” (11)

Match 12: KC and the Sunshine Band – “Get Down Tonight” (29) vs. Yvonne Elliman – “If I Can’t Have You” (24)

Match 13: Donna Summer – “I Feel Love” (30) vs. Boney M. – “Rasputin” (14)

Match 14: Michael Jackson – “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” (36) vs. Walter Murphy and the Big Apple Band – “A Fifth of Beethoven” (10)

Match 15: Earth, Wind & Fire – “September” (35) vs. Andrea True Connection – “More, More More” (12)

Match 16: Blondie – “Heart of Glass” (30) vs. George McCrae – “Rock Your Baby” (18)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – Thelma Houston – “Don’t Leave Me This Way” (24) (TIE BROKEN BY ME) in a very close match against Anita Ward – “Ring My Bell” (23).

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – Rose Royce – “Car Wash” (25) in a close match against Hot Chocolate – “You Sexy Thing” (30)

Biggest beatdown – Both ABBA – “Dancing Queen” (37) and Michael Jackson – “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough“ (36) beat Gloria Gaynor – “Never Can Say Goodbye” (11) and Walter Murphy and the Big Apple Band – “A Fifth of Beethoven” (10) respectively by 26 votes.

Voting end 14 May, 10 PM EDT

