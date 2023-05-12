Disco Songs Tournament Round 3

Time to see which songs made it!
Match 1: Diana Ross – “I’m Coming Out” (27) vs Donna Summer – “Love to Love You Baby” (21)
Match 2: Hot Chocolate – “You Sexy Thing” (29) vs. Rose Royce – “Car Wash” (25)
Match 3 : Bee Gees – “You Should Be Dancing” (30) vs. A Taste of Honey – “Boogie Oogie Oogie” (13)
Match 4: Chic – “Le Freak” (28) vs. Cheryl Lynn – “Got to Be Real” (17)
Match 5: Bee Gees – “Stayin’ Alive” (32) vs. Diana Ross – “Upside Down” (22)
Match 6: The Trammps – “Disco Inferno” (30) vs. The Weather Girls – “It’s Raining Men” (20)
Match 7: Lipps Inc. – “Funkytown” (35) vs. Carl Douglas – “Kung Fu Fighting” (13)
Match 8: Thelma Houston – “Don’t Leave Me This Way” (24) (TIE BROKEN BY ME) vs. Anita Ward – “Ring My Bell” (23)
Match 9: Gloria Gaynor – “I Will Survive” (36) vs. Earth, Wind & Fire + The Emotions – “Boogie Wonderland” (14)
Match 10: Chaka Khan – “I’m Every Woman” (32) vs. Kool & the Gang – “Ladies’ Night” (18)
Match 11: ABBA – “Dancing Queen” (37) vs. Gloria Gaynor – “Never Can Say Goodbye” (11)
Match 12: KC and the Sunshine Band – “Get Down Tonight” (29) vs. Yvonne Elliman – “If I Can’t Have You” (24)
Match 13: Donna Summer – “I Feel Love” (30) vs. Boney M. – “Rasputin” (14)
Match 14: Michael Jackson – “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” (36) vs. Walter Murphy and the Big Apple Band – “A Fifth of Beethoven” (10)
Match 15: Earth, Wind & Fire – “September” (35) vs. Andrea True Connection – “More, More More” (12)
Match 16: Blondie – “Heart of Glass” (30) vs. George McCrae – “Rock Your Baby” (18)
Some sweet stats:
Song with least votes to progress to the next round – Thelma Houston – “Don’t Leave Me This Way” (24) (TIE BROKEN BY ME) in a very close match against Anita Ward – “Ring My Bell” (23).
Songs with most votes to be eliminated – Rose Royce – “Car Wash” (25) in a close match against Hot Chocolate – “You Sexy Thing” (30)
Biggest beatdown – Both ABBA – “Dancing Queen” (37) and Michael Jackson – “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough“ (36) beat Gloria Gaynor – “Never Can Say Goodbye” (11) and Walter Murphy and the Big Apple Band – “A Fifth of Beethoven” (10) respectively by 26 votes.
Voting end 14 May, 10 PM EDT