Writing Discussion Thread #3 – Plot vs Characters

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion topic: Plot vs Characters

What comes first when you’re inspired to write? Do you think about characters and then try to find a situation to put them in, or do you think of a situation and then put characters in it? Or something else entirely?

Or, as always, just talk about anything you want on the topic of writing. How’s it going?

