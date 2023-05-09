Jeopardy! recap for Tue., May 9

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Joe, a project manager, met some personable elephants in Thailand;

Raquel, a copy editor, was on “Sports Jeopardy!”; and

Hannah, a data scientist, got good reviews as Lee Harvey Oswald. Hannah is a four-day champ with winnings of $124,801.

Jeopardy!

LESS-THAN-STELLAR SCIENTIFIC POETRY // PEOPLE // GRAB BAG // 21st CENTURY QUOTES // MOVE FAST // BREAK THINGS

DD1 – $800 – BREAK THINGS – This consonant-heavy word means a break in the unity of the Christian Church (Hannah doubled to $9,600.)

Scores at first break: Hannah $4,200, Raquel $1,800, Joe -$400.

Scores going into DJ: Hannah $13,200, Raquel $3,200, Joe $2,200.

Double Jeopardy!

PRESIDENT WHO SERVED // BURT BACHARACH // ISTHMUS BE THE PLACE // NOVELS // WHAT’S THAT SMELL? // A “RUN” FOR YOUR MONEY

DD2 – $2,000 – NOVELS – The mysterious Anne Catherick strongly favors a certain color in this novel by Wilkie Collins (Raquel doubled to $11,200 vs. $16,000 for Hannah.)

DD3 – $1,200 – PRESIDENT WHO SERVED – Eisenhower did not go overseas for WWI, but earned a medal in part for battling an epidemic of this disease at Camp Colt in Pennsylvania (On the very next selection from DD2, Raquel dropped $4,000.)

Hannah doubled up on DD1 and had a lead of exactly $10,000 after round one. Then Raquel had a chance to get very close on back-to-back DDs, missed DD3, but put together a strong late rally to keep the game in play. Heading into FJ it was Hannah with $26,000, Raquel at $14,400 and Joe with $5,800.

Final Jeopardy!

ACTRESSES & THEIR ROLES – She made her big screen debut as a teen named Laurie in a 1978 film & in 2022 she played that role for the 7th & last time

Only Raquel and Joe were correct on FJ, but Raquel chose to bet only $8,000. This left Hannah with enough to hang on when she dropped $3,000 to win with $23,000 for a five-day total of $147,801.

Final scores: Hannah $23,000, Raquel $22,400, Joe $11,598.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In the SCIENTIFIC POETRY category, no one guessed the 1918 Nobel winner who was a man of “constant” sorrow was Max Planck.

FJ wagering strategy: What made Raquel’s decision not to go all-in on FJ more surprising is that she appropriately bet everthing on DD2. For a player to be less aggressive when behind on FJ than on a DD is a bit unusual.

Judging the writers: It was nice of them to use a clue to explain their reference with the back-to-back categories MOVE FAST and BREAK THINGS.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is schism? DD2 – What is “The Woman in White”? DD3 – What is influenza? FJ – Who is Jamie Lee Curtis?

