Tuesday’s Politics Thread is present and accounted for

Morning people. I’m here. I’m back from my very prettiest prison. And I’m burnt out as HELL. Caregiving is not for the faint of heart, soul, or mind. I like to think that the sheer cussedness I inherited from my dad keeps us both going.

Anyhoooooo, on to some politickin’

Did Harlan find a coupon or something? Buy one SCJ, get one at 50% off? At this point I would not be surprised.

The Senate Judiciary Committee in a letter Monday asked billionaire Harlan Crow to provide a full accounting of the free travel and other gifts he has made to Supreme Court Judge Clarence Thomas or any other justice. https://t.co/Q5c0VPJyN0 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 9, 2023

So Lachlan is going to lie, which is on brand.

Lachlan Murdoch "is set to address investors and Wall Street analysts" later this morning. "Murdoch intends to say Fox is on strong legal, financial and professional footing, just three weeks after the company agreed to pay $787.5 million" to Dominion https://t.co/yRQmgUrRU2 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 9, 2023

The Idiot can’t taint the jury pool, which you know he was going to do.

Trump can't post protected docs from his criminal hush-money case on social media, a judge rules in a new protective order. https://t.co/E9ZBgAZMUD — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 8, 2023

There’s my three. Be kind, gentle, and understanding to yourselves. You know I give you these reminders because I need to hear them too. Being kind is hard work, but we all have to do it, in order to muddle through this…whatever this is…together.

