Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (5/9)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

Today’s bonus prompt comes from SteveSplendiferous: the best actors and actresses’ breakthrough/debut performance

Sometimes an actor just pops from the start. They don’t start from nowhere. Julie Andrews sharpened her skills on Broadway before debuting in the starring role of Mary Poppins. Robert Duvall would work on plays until his small (but significant) role as Boo Radley in To Kill A Mockingbird. Cameron Diaz was just working as a model, but in her debut she proved she could hold her own opposite Jim Carrey in The Mask.

Sometimes it takes a while for an actor to catch on. Sometimes you see them, and immediately you know they have “it.”

