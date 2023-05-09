Director Profile: Spike Lee

Scott’s desire to tell people what movies to watch knows no bounds. He’s decided to create a series on here devoted to profiling directors and creating guides to their films. This week’s director is… Spike Lee.

Highly recommended: Do the Right Thing (top 100), Malcolm X, 25th Hour

Recommended: She’s Gotta Have It, School Daze, Jungle Fever, Get on the Bus, 4 Little Girls, Summer of Sam, Inside Man, When the Levees Broke: A Requiem in Four Acts (non-film), BlacKkKlansman, Da 5 Bloods, David Byrne’s American Utopia

Worth a look: Mo’ Better Blues, Crooklyn, Clockers, He Got Game, Chi-Raq

Approach with caution: Bamboozled (would be Recommended but Damon Wayans’ performance almost ruins the movie for me)

Not recommended: She Hate Me, Miracle in St. Anna, Red Hook Summer, Oldboy

Next week’s director is… no one. I’m going to be out of town for two weeks. (The director for the 30th’s Director Profile will be Jean Renoir.)

