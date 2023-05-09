Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 16 of 16)

Part 15 Results

Spoiler Celeste Reach for the Summit 9 5 Streets of Rage 4 Ghost Fair Mega Man 11 Title 9 5 Touhou Luna Nights Flowering Night (Final Stage) Trails of Cold Steel III Spiral of Erebos 8 7 Celeste Quiet and Falling Vitamin Connection Happy Na Sky Ticket 8 7 Celeste Fear of the Unknown Pyre Path To Glory 9 5 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Hard Man Stage Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Rail Hoppin’ 5 12 Cloudpunk Neon Rain Super Smash Bros. Ultimate We’re Robots (Dr. Wily Stage 2) 6 8 Touhou Luna Nights The Maid and the Pocket Watch of Blood (Stage 2) Streets of Rage 4 Rising Up 7 4 Moonlighter Energy Flux Celeste Scattered and Lost 9 5 Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Evan’s Kingdom Secret of Mana (2018) Prophecy 9 4 Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Ultra Jungle Cuphead Murine Corps 5 8 Mad Rat Dead Outside Final Fantasy VII REMAKE J-E-N-O-V-A – Quickening [Arr.Tadayoshi Makino] 4 8 Gravity Rush 2 Gravity Rush 2 [Kōhei Tanaka] Where the Water Tastes Like Wine Curandera 6 6* Pyre The Eight Scribes [Darren Korb] 7 Billion Humans The Data is Wranglin’ Itself 5 8 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Snake Man Stage Katana ZERO Sneaky Driver 7 6 Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Main Theme A Hat in Time Killing Two Birds 8 4 beatmania IIDX 26 Rootage City Never Sleeps (IIDX Edition) [Dirty Androids] [collapse]

It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Wednesday, May 10th at 9:00AM Pacific

