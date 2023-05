Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question: This is perhaps too easy, but oh well, at least I’m on time this week. Discuss your experiences past or present with revisiting a game in the leadup to the releasing or playing of its sequel, a la Zelda or my plans for Jedi Fallen Order/Jedi Survivor.

