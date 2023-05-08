Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 15 of 16)

Part 14 Results

Spoiler Crawl Fugue 6* 6 Ray’s the Dead Party at the Graveyard Sonic Mania Stardust Speedway Zone Act 2 7* 7 Death Stranding Cargo High [Joel Corelitz] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Galaga Medley 6 7 Panzer Paladin Panzer Paladin Theme by Powerglove (Offcial Metal Version) Persona 5 Strikers Love te Wonderland 1 10 Fe Havet 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim -(PHENYLALANINE)- [Mitsuhiro Kaneda] 6 7 Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment Facing The Task (Lost City) Pizza Tower It’s Pizza Time! 4 10 NieR:Automata Birth of a Wish (Become As Gods) Dead Cells Arboretum [Yoann Laulan] 4 8 Pyre Sky Dance Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Alba Cavanich – Night 5 6 Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected Fogbeasts Cuphead Aviary Action 8 5 Alto’s Odyssey An Endless Desert Sonic Mania Tabloid Jargon (Press Garden Zone Act 1) 6 8 Death end re;Quest 2 Leave The Haze Collar x Malice Noah’s Ark 4 9 VirtuaVerse DDoS Attack [MASTER BOOT RECORD] Persona 5 Royal Take Over 10 3 Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Mimic – Rage & Scream WarioWare Gold Body Rock 5 7 Genesis of Destiny Rebellion 響 Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment A Cargo Of Fineries (Flying Machine) 8 3 Final Fantasy Record Keeper World of Memories (FFRK) [Yoko Shimomura, Violin: Yuki Kishida] Hades Good Riddance [Darren Korb, Ashley Barrett] 9 4 Tetris Effect Spring Field Splatoon 2 Color Pulse [Off The Hook] 9 3 Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory Cyber Duel [collapse]

It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Tuesday, May 9th at 9:00AM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...