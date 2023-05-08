Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 15 of 16)

Part 14 Results
|Crawl
|Fugue
|6*
|6
|Ray’s the Dead
|Party at the Graveyard
|Sonic Mania
|Stardust Speedway Zone Act 2
|7*
|7
|Death Stranding
|Cargo High [Joel Corelitz]
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Galaga Medley
|6
|7
|Panzer Paladin
|Panzer Paladin Theme by Powerglove (Offcial Metal Version)
|Persona 5 Strikers
|Love te Wonderland
|1
|10
|Fe
|Havet
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|-(PHENYLALANINE)- [Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
|6
|7
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|Facing The Task (Lost City)
|Pizza Tower
|It’s Pizza Time!
|4
|10
|NieR:Automata
|Birth of a Wish (Become As Gods)
|Dead Cells
|Arboretum [Yoann Laulan]
|4
|8
|Pyre
|Sky Dance
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|Alba Cavanich – Night
|5
|6
|Xenoblade Chronicles: Future Connected
|Fogbeasts
|Cuphead
|Aviary Action
|8
|5
|Alto’s Odyssey
|An Endless Desert
|Sonic Mania
|Tabloid Jargon (Press Garden Zone Act 1)
|6
|8
|Death end re;Quest 2
|Leave The Haze
|Collar x Malice
|Noah’s Ark
|4
|9
|VirtuaVerse
|DDoS Attack [MASTER BOOT RECORD]
|Persona 5 Royal
|Take Over
|10
|3
|Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|Mimic – Rage & Scream
|WarioWare Gold
|Body Rock
|5
|7
|Genesis of Destiny Rebellion
|響
|Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment
|A Cargo Of Fineries (Flying Machine)
|8
|3
|Final Fantasy Record Keeper
|World of Memories (FFRK) [Yoko Shimomura, Violin: Yuki Kishida]
|Hades
|Good Riddance [Darren Korb, Ashley Barrett]
|9
|4
|Tetris Effect
|Spring Field
|Splatoon 2
|Color Pulse [Off The Hook]
|9
|3
|Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory
|Cyber Duel
It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?
To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.
Or you can work ahead!
This round will end on Tuesday, May 9th at 9:00AM Pacific