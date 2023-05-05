WW 206: Get a Clue Day 2

Morning arrives with a thunderclap, and you note that the storm outside hasn’t let up one bit. You quietly creep out of the room you spent the night in trying and failing to get any sleep. The rest of the guests – a noticeably thinner crowd than the one from last night – are already assembled in the Lounge.

“Good morning,” Modsworth begins. “Last night, as you know, a heinous crime was committed. I can now reveal to you the purpose behind the invitations and the reason you’re all here.” He opens an envelope, and withdraws a letter with Mr. Queequeg’s seal attached.

“Greetings guests,” he reads. “I’m sure you’re all wondering why I’ve invited you here, well— the truth is, we’re all in very, very grave danger. For some time now, I’ve been tracking and studying wolves that live among us, wolves that by day look like you and me, and possibly even battleships, corgis, and VHS tapes. Look, they’re magic wolves, I don’t know what to tell you.

But by night they become bloodthirsty killers. I’ve become convinced, however, that by scrutinizing them at close quarters, in a social setting, they can be found. They will slip up. They can’t hold the mask of humanity up under a concentrated gaze. And so, the party.

I’ve narrowed the candidates down to the guest list attending here tonight. I’ve every confidence that we can ferret out the beasts, and through a combination of the wisdom of crowds and a series of carefully considered votes we can keep innocent losses to a minimum. Of course, there will be some losses – after all, you can’t make an omelette without breaking a few eggs!

So I propose we all vote our conscience in the Voting Booth I’ve had installed here, and reveal the murderers for who they truly are. Yours, Mr. Phineas T. Queequeg VI, Esq.“

Modsworth puts the letter back in the envelope. “Last night I attempted to solve the murder myself, and I can confidently say the killer was MRS WHITE, in the BILLIARD ROOM, with the ROPE.”

You hear a crashing sound from the direction of the Billiard Room, and you all rush in. There, dead, lies the plumber. Through the window, you see a corgi trotting happily away from the manor through the rain, having managed to wriggle free through a hole in the pane and slip between the bars. You also see, weirdly, the corpse of a ghost.

“That’s what I call overkill,” says one of the guests.

“That’s what I call a psychotic,” mutters another.

APRIL has died. They were the TRACKER. Their card was BILLIARD ROOM.

PABLO has died. They were the ASSHOLE. Their card was MRS. WHITE.

RAVEN has died. They were the DOCTOR. Their card was ROPE.

“Er…. perhaps I was mistaken,” continues Modsworth. “Well then, stiff upper lip, and all that, yes? We must find the solution to the murder – and the wolves – ourselves.”

As you trudge back into the main room to continue your investigation, Modsworth notices a crumpled piece of paper lying under Mr. Queequeg’s more-aromatic-by-the-minute corpse. He hands it over to you. “Ah, another of Mr. Queequeg’s constant missives. Looks like he never got the chance to give me this one.”

The Game Each player will be dealt a single Card at the beginning of the game via Discord. Each card will have a Category (Weapon, Room, or Suspect) and a specific Role associated with it. Player roles are determined by their Card. At the beginning of the game, player cards are “face down”. TOWN/INDEPENDENT (12 players – ? Weapons, ? Rooms, ? Suspects) Town/Independent players will begin the game knowing the Category of their card, but not the Role associated with it. Each Town/Independent player will also be told one Card belonging to their same Category that theirs is NOT. Town/Independent players will not know their Role at the beginning of the game. Each night, Town players have two options: Submit the name of another player – if the player has a Role with a Night Action targeting another player, the Night Action proceeds as usual. If the player’s role does not allow them to target another player as a Night Action, no effect. A player does not have to know their Role before choosing this option.

Gather Information – the player will be told a Card and a Role belonging to their same Category that they are NOT. This is not a Night Action, and cannot be blocked.

WOLVES (4 players – 1 Weapon, 1 Room, 1 Suspect + ?) Wolf players will begin the game knowing the Category of their card, and the Role associated with it. Each wolf player will also be told one Card belonging to their same Category that theirs is NOT. Each night, Wolves must assign one Wolf to carry out the night kill. This wolf may NOT use their Role’s Night Action. The other Wolves each have two options: Use their Night Action (if any) as per their Role

Gather Information – the player will be told a Card that they are NOT. This is not a Night Action, and cannot be blocked. All players may share any information they have learned about their Card/Category/Role in the day threads. Cards The following Cards are each assigned to a specific Role; Cards will be dealt randomly to players at the beginning of the game. More information about specific cards will be added as the game progresses. Category: WEAPON Candlestick

Dagger

Rope

Lead Pipe

Revolver

Wrench Category: ROOM Hall

Dining Room

Conservatory

Ballroom

Billiard Room

Kitchen

Study

Library

Lounge Category: SUSPECT Mrs. Peacock

Mr. Green

Professor Plum

Miss Scarlett

Col. Mustard

Mrs. White Roles The following roles have each been assigned to a specific Card; the mods have selected a Weapon, a Room, and a Suspect card and tucked them into an envelope labeled “Wolves”. All remaining Cards will be dealt randomly to players at the beginning of the game. More information about specific Cards will be added as the game progresses. 2-shot Vigilante – as a Night Action, may choose a player to be killed. If the kill is prevented by another role power, the shot is still expended.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to be killed. If the kill is prevented by another role power, the shot is still expended. Doctor – as a Night Action, may choose a player to heal. Any Night Actions targeting that player for a kill will fail.

Serial Killer – as a Night Action, may choose a player to be killed. Wins as their own Independent faction when all wolves have been eliminated and all but one Town player remains.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to be killed. Wins as their own Independent faction when all wolves have been eliminated and all but one Town player remains. Universal Backup – assumes role of first Player killed.

– assumes role of first Player killed. Bomb – If daykilled, one person voting for this player will also die.

– If daykilled, one person voting for this player will also die. Roleblocker – as a Night Action, may choose a player to block any and all Night Actions attempted by that player.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to block any and all Night Actions attempted by that player. Fruit Vendor – as a Night Action, may choose a player to receive a fruity gift.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to receive a fruity gift. Jailer – as a Night Action, may choose a player. That player may not commit any Night Actions, and any Night Actions targeting that player will fail.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player. That player may not commit any Night Actions, and any Night Actions targeting that player will fail. 1-shot Paranoid Gun Owner – once per game any Night Action targeting this player for a kill will instead result in the death of the killer.

– once per game any Night Action targeting this player for a kill will instead result in the death of the killer. Lover1 – as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover2, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover1 dies then Lover2 will also die.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover2, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover1 dies then Lover2 will also die. Lover2 – as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover1, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover2 dies then Lover1 will also die.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player. If that player is Lover1, they will both immediately share a private Discord channel. Once this happens, if Lover2 dies then Lover1 will also die. Card Cop – as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s Card (but not the Role associated with the Card).

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s Card (but not the Role associated with the Card). Neighborizer – as a Night Action, may choose a player. That player will be added to a shared chat with the Neighborizer and any previously added players.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player. That player will be added to a shared chat with the Neighborizer and any previously added players. Motion Detector – as a Night Action, may choose a player to reveal whether any Night Actions were performed on or by that player.

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to reveal whether any Night Actions were performed on or by that player. 1-shot Brainshocker – once per game, as a Night Action may choose a player. That player’s Night Action (if any) will be redirected back to that same player instead of their original target.

– once per game, as a Night Action may choose a player. That player’s Night Action (if any) will be redirected back to that same player instead of their original target. Alignment Cop – as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s alignment (Town/Scum)

– as a Night Action, may choose a player to learn that player’s alignment (Town/Scum) Asshole – as a Night Action, may choose a player to hide behind. If the Asshole is targeted to be killed, that player will die instead. If the Asshole’s target is killed, both they AND the Asshole will die.

Tracker – as a Night Action, may choose a player to reveal whom that player targeted with their Night Action(s).

1-shot Recruiter – once per game, as a Night Action may choose a player. That player immediately joins the Recruiter’s faction if not currently a member. Players Abby, film noir Abby Anna beinggreen, VHS game Clue II: Murder in Disguise Copy’s battleship Cork, Derek Zoolander Goat, Tommy Wiseau hoho, Roomposs Indy the spoon jake, Roux Josephus, half assed RP Lindsay, Buddy Bianco moonstermash, Guess Who? MSD, Shawn & Gus Nuka, Meta Gala cockroach sic, Professor Hershel Layton Wasp, Mr Monopoly Pablo, ghost raven, Missle April, plumber Backup Guests: Lamb Side Other Stuff Win Conditions:

Town: Wins when all Wolves or Independent threats are eliminated. Traitors only count as Wolves after successful recruitment

Wolves/Independent: Wins when number of players equal town or will imminently be even. Other: TBA Rules:

All other typical werewolf rules apply: A day phase where you vote for who to kill attempting to catch scum suspects, a night phase where roled players use their powers.

Order of operations: Blocking > Jailing > Investigating > Recruiting > Other Goofy Stuff > Kills > Motion Detector/Tracker Ties will result in an Rube Goldberg machine or an RNG, whichever is more convenient to the mods.

Do not quote directly from any of your Discord channels. Do not edit comments.

Participation: Try to make at least three posts per Game Day.

Attack arguments, not people, and be nice to each other. All votes must be cast before Auto-Kill can be triggered. Spreadsheet Link to spreadsheet

TWILIGHT will be Sunday, May 7, at 8pm BST, 3pm EST, 2pm CST, 1pm MST, 12pm PST

