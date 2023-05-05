Friday New Music 5/5

Good morning, it is Friday. On this Friday there is… new music. Thank you for listening to… new music. I don’t see much below on a quick look, and I’m sure I’m missing something. But I know who Jenny Owen Youngs is because she has a Buffy podcast.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— 79.5 – 79.5

— 7ebra – Bird Hour

— Aime Simone – Oh Glory

— The Album Leaf – Future Falling

— Ana Popovic – Power

— Armani White – Road to CASABLANCO EP

— Artemis – In Real Time

— Asher Gamedze – Turbulence & Pulse

— Atmosphere – So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously

— Avishai Cohen and Abraham Rodriguez Jr. – Iroko

— BAILEN – Tired Hearts

— Bill Pritchard – Sings Poems By Patrick Woodcock

— billy woods and Kenny Segal – Maps

— Blood Ceremony – The Old Ways Remain

— The Bomboras – Songs From Beyond!

— The Bollweevils – Essential

— Brian Eno and Fred again.. – Secret Life

— Brian Nasty – Growing Pains EP

— CHALK – Conditions EP

— Claire Rosinkranz – Just Because

— Cloth – Secret Measure

— Comfort – What’s Bad Enough?

— The Connells – Set the Stage

— Conway the Machine – Won’t He Do It

— Currents – The Death We Seek

— Dave Lombardo (of Slayer) – Rites of Percussion

— David Wax Museum – You Must Change Your Life

— Destroy Lonely – If Looks Could Kill

— The Devil Wears Prada – Color Decay (Deluxe Edition)

— The Donnas – Early Singles 1995-1999

— Drain – Living Proof

— Durand Jones – Wait Til I Get Over

— ECHT! – Sing-Along

— Ed Sheeran – – (subtract)

— Emily King – Special Occasion

— Fascinator – Lovesongs

— felicita – Spalarkle

— Five Fingers of Funk – Portland Say It Again

— Flasher – In My Myth EP

— French 79 – Teenagers

— Freya Ridings – Blood Orange

— Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

— Galactic Empire – Special Edition

— Gord Downie and Bob Rock – Lustre Parfait

— Greg Mendez – Greg Mendez

— Guadalupe Plata – Guadalupe Plata

— The Hip Priests – Roden House Blues

— IDK – F65

— JELEEL! – REAL RAW!

— Jenny Owen Youngs – from the forest floor

— Jeromes Dream – The Gray In Between

— Jidenna – Me You & God

— The Jonas Brothers – The Album

— Justin Moore – Stray Dog

— LA Priest – False Luna

— The Lemon Twigs – Everything Harmony

— Madison Cunningham – Revealer (Deluxe Edition)

— Mareux – Lovers From the Past

— Megan Moroney – LUCKY

— Meiko Kaji – Hajiki Uta (Reissue)

— Nanna – How to Start a Garden

— NOOA – About Love

— NxxxxxS – Short Term Agreement

— OhGeesy – Geezyworld 2

— Olivia Jean – Raving Ghost

— Panchiko – Failed at Math(s)

— Peter One – Come Back to Me

— Q – Soul,PRESENT

— Reggie Becton – SadBoy Vol. 1 EP

— The Reverend Horton Heat – Spend the Night in a Box (Vinyl Reissue)

— Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions

— Roomful of Teeth – Rough Magic

— Ryan Bourne – Plant City

— Ryan Oakes – Wake Up

— Sad Boys Club – Lullabies From The Lightning Tree

— SBTRKT – The Rat Road

— The Smashing Pumpkins – ATUM – Act 3

— SQÜRL (Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan) – Silver Haze

— Switchfoot – The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version)

— TEETH – A Biblical Worship of Violence EP

— Tom Emlyn – Return Journey Revisited: Scaredycat Vol. 1

— Tom Meighan (of Kasabian) – The Reckoning

— Toy City – Toy City

— two blinks, i love you – EP 1

— Unearth – The Wretched; The Ruinous

— Various Artists – Waves of Distortion (The Best of Shoegaze 1990-2022)

— yMusic – YMUSIC

— Westerman – An Inbuilt Fault

— Winger – Seven

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...