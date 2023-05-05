Friday New Music 5/5

Good morning, it is Friday. On this Friday there is… new music. Thank you for listening to… new music. I don’t see much below on a quick look, and I’m sure I’m missing something. But I know who Jenny Owen Youngs is because she has a Buffy podcast.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— 79.5 – 79.5
— 7ebra – Bird Hour
— Aime Simone – Oh Glory
— The Album Leaf – Future Falling
— Ana Popovic – Power
— Armani White – Road to CASABLANCO EP
— Artemis – In Real Time
— Asher Gamedze – Turbulence & Pulse
— Atmosphere – So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously
— Avishai Cohen and Abraham Rodriguez Jr. – Iroko
— BAILEN – Tired Hearts
— Bill Pritchard – Sings Poems By Patrick Woodcock
— billy woods and Kenny Segal – Maps
— Blood Ceremony – The Old Ways Remain
— The Bomboras – Songs From Beyond!
— The Bollweevils – Essential
— Brian Eno and Fred again.. – Secret Life
— Brian Nasty – Growing Pains EP
— CHALK – Conditions EP
— Claire Rosinkranz – Just Because
— Cloth – Secret Measure
— Comfort – What’s Bad Enough?
— The Connells – Set the Stage
— Conway the Machine – Won’t He Do It
— Currents – The Death We Seek
— Dave Lombardo (of Slayer) – Rites of Percussion
— David Wax Museum – You Must Change Your Life
— Destroy Lonely – If Looks Could Kill
— The Devil Wears Prada – Color Decay (Deluxe Edition)
— The Donnas – Early Singles 1995-1999
— Drain – Living Proof
— Durand Jones – Wait Til I Get Over
— ECHT! – Sing-Along
— Ed Sheeran – – (subtract)
— Emily King – Special Occasion
— Fascinator – Lovesongs
— felicita – Spalarkle
— Five Fingers of Funk – Portland Say It Again
— Flasher – In My Myth EP
— French 79 – Teenagers
— Freya Ridings – Blood Orange
— Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)
— Galactic Empire – Special Edition
— Gord Downie and Bob Rock – Lustre Parfait
— Greg Mendez – Greg Mendez
— Guadalupe Plata – Guadalupe Plata
— The Hip Priests – Roden House Blues
— IDK – F65
— JELEEL! – REAL RAW!
— Jenny Owen Youngs – from the forest floor
— Jeromes Dream – The Gray In Between
— Jidenna – Me You & God
— The Jonas Brothers – The Album
— Justin Moore – Stray Dog
— LA Priest – False Luna
— The Lemon Twigs – Everything Harmony
— Madison Cunningham – Revealer (Deluxe Edition)
— Mareux – Lovers From the Past
— Megan Moroney – LUCKY
— Meiko Kaji – Hajiki Uta (Reissue)
— Nanna – How to Start a Garden
— NOOA – About Love
— NxxxxxS – Short Term Agreement
— OhGeesy – Geezyworld 2
— Olivia Jean – Raving Ghost
— Panchiko – Failed at Math(s)
— Peter One – Come Back to Me
— Q – Soul,PRESENT
— Reggie Becton – SadBoy Vol. 1 EP
— The Reverend Horton Heat – Spend the Night in a Box (Vinyl Reissue)
— Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
— Roomful of Teeth – Rough Magic
— Ryan Bourne – Plant City
— Ryan Oakes – Wake Up
— Sad Boys Club – Lullabies From The Lightning Tree
— SBTRKT – The Rat Road
— The Smashing Pumpkins – ATUM – Act 3
— SQÜRL (Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan) – Silver Haze
— Switchfoot – The Beautiful Letdown (Our Version)
— TEETH – A Biblical Worship of Violence EP
— Tom Emlyn – Return Journey Revisited: Scaredycat Vol. 1
— Tom Meighan (of Kasabian) – The Reckoning
— Toy City – Toy City
— two blinks, i love you – EP 1
— Unearth – The Wretched; The Ruinous
— Various Artists – Waves of Distortion (The Best of Shoegaze 1990-2022)
— yMusic – YMUSIC
— Westerman – An Inbuilt Fault
— Winger – Seven