Job Rants Thread – 5/5/2023 – Plumb Tired

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

And the hits just keep on coming. Can’t really hang again, this week. This time due to plumbing issues with an-as-yet-to-be-determined time of repair that I need to be around for. Shouldn’t be an issue, though; all I need to do is not eat or drink anything for the next, oh, 1-to-12 hours, and it should be fine. Funny, I never thought that I would miss that nasty communal office bathroom in a million year; and yet…

In the meantime though, as we so often do on this thread, let’s come together in support of someone finally officially getting the job they had been promised after an…Overly-extended waiting period. Congrats from all of us here at the JRT, Sir; may it be everything you hoped it would be. If not, however, there’s always a place for you, here.

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home, if out, and a great weekend. And, whatever one’s feelings on The Monarchy in this modern age, one has to be impressed by their level of bathroom access (78 in Buckingham Palace, alone!)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...