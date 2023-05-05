Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 14 of 16)

Part 13 Results

Celeste Confronting Myself 8 4 Katana ZERO Chinatown
Haven Nothing But Rust 5 6 Trails of Cold Steel III Erosion of Madness
Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Main Theme of FFVII – Sector 7 Undercity [Arr. Shotaro Shima] 5 7 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Shrine
Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story True Love 5 7 Sayonara Wild Hearts Dead of Night
Cuphead Introduction 7 7* Mega Man 11 Fuse Man
Paper Mario: The Origami King Shogun Studios 9 4 Florence Inspiration
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Stormy Saxophone 4 8 Style Savvy: Styling Star Redecorate (My Shop)
Celeste Mirror Temple (Mirror Magic Mix) 5 7 Mad Rat Dead Breath of Forest
Trials of Mana Swivel 8 5 Night in the Woods Dusk Stars
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony V3 Discussion -SCRUM- [Masafumi Takada] 5 6 Katana ZERO Hit the Floor
Crystar Courage 8 2 Collar x Malice Breakfast Time
Paper Mario: The Origami King Swan Lake (Punk Remix) 8 4 beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ Beyond The Seven (Extended Mix)
Cars 3: Driven to Win Track 53 5 6 Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Return to Oblivion
Mega Man 11 Bounce Man Instrumental 6 7 DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- Starry Sky’s Goodnight (Ne0 Version)
The Red Strings Club The Red Strings Club [fingerspit/Paula Ruiz] 5 7 Panzer Paladin Boss Fight
Paper Mario: The Origami King Autumn Mountain 6 5 Door Kickers: Action Squad On Vacation

It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post1, i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Part 8
Part 9
Part 10
Part 11
Part 12
Part 13
Part 14
Part 15
Part 16

Or listen to every song here.

This round will end on Monday, May 8th at 9:00AM Pacific