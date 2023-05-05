Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2017-2020: Top 512 (Part 14 of 16)

Part 13 Results

Celeste Confronting Myself 8 4 Katana ZERO Chinatown Haven Nothing But Rust 5 6 Trails of Cold Steel III Erosion of Madness Final Fantasy VII REMAKE Main Theme of FFVII – Sector 7 Undercity [Arr. Shotaro Shima] 5 7 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Shrine Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story True Love 5 7 Sayonara Wild Hearts Dead of Night Cuphead Introduction 7 7* Mega Man 11 Fuse Man Paper Mario: The Origami King Shogun Studios 9 4 Florence Inspiration Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Stormy Saxophone 4 8 Style Savvy: Styling Star Redecorate (My Shop) Celeste Mirror Temple (Mirror Magic Mix) 5 7 Mad Rat Dead Breath of Forest Trials of Mana Swivel 8 5 Night in the Woods Dusk Stars Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony V3 Discussion -SCRUM- [Masafumi Takada] 5 6 Katana ZERO Hit the Floor Crystar Courage 8 2 Collar x Malice Breakfast Time Paper Mario: The Origami King Swan Lake (Punk Remix) 8 4 beatmania IIDX 24 SINOBUZ Beyond The Seven (Extended Mix) Cars 3: Driven to Win Track 53 5 6 Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Return to Oblivion Mega Man 11 Bounce Man Instrumental 6 7 DIGIMON WORLD -next 0rder- Starry Sky's Goodnight (Ne0 Version) The Red Strings Club The Red Strings Club [fingerspit/Paula Ruiz] 5 7 Panzer Paladin Boss Fight Paper Mario: The Origami King Autumn Mountain 6 5 Door Kickers: Action Squad On Vacation

It’s the top 512! All songs are off of bye; can the victors of last round hold their own against the cream of the crop?

To inform our newcomers (and remind some veterans!) the playoffs works slightly different than the group stages. Matchups are now 1v1 single elimination. Vote in as many (or as few) matches as you want. Ties will be broken by me; otherwise I will no longer be voting. You can see something resembling a bracket here.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00 AM Pacific the day after they post , i.e. for roughly 24 hours. You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Please listen to both songs in a match before voting. Especially in these early playoff rounds; we don’t want songs advancing on reputation alone.

Or you can work ahead!

This round will end on Monday, May 8th at 9:00AM Pacific

