The Weekly Music Thread Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Glyph:

Artists who are basically indistinguishable in a blind test from their biggest influence

While we’ve discussed instances of homage and “B-team” artists before, these are instances where one artist was clearly inspired by another artist to the point where upon hearing them one might confuse them for the original. What are some examples of this? And in your humble opinion, did the “imitation crab” version manage to pull it off? Let us know down below!

Speaking of imitations, THIS is the funniest reference to “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter” to appear in any animated series – especially on the FOX network. Accept no poor-quality substitutes!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

