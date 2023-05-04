Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, MAY 4TH, 2023:

Bupkis Series Premiere (Peacock)

Fix My Flip Season Premiere (HGTV)

Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa Season Premiere (HGTV)

Jackpot (Topic)

Larva Family (Netflix)

Look Into My Eyes (Sundance TV, AMC+)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Series Premiere (Netflix)

Sanctuary Series Premiere (Netflix)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Series Premiere (Disney+)

The Other Two Season Three Premiere (HBO Max)

Unicorns: Warriors Eternal Series Premiere (Adult Swim)

FRIDAY, MAY 5TH, 2023:

Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It (Disney+)

Harriet The Spy (Apple TV+)

Mama June: Family Crisis Season Premiere (WE tv)

Silo Series Premiere (Apple TV+) –

Taste The Nation With Padma Lakshmi Season Two Premiere (Hulu)

The Great American Baking Show Season Six Premiere (Roku Channel)

SATURDAY, MAY 6TH, 2023:

Arthur: A Life With The Royal Family (Britbox)

Charles: The Monarch And The Man And The Monarchy (Britbox)

King Charles III: The Coronation (Britbox)

The Bond Series Premiere (Animal Planet)

SUNDAY, MAY 7TH, 2023:

Call The Midwife Season Twelve Finale (PBS)

Naked & Afraid: Last One Standing Series Premiere (Discovery)

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard Series Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season Premiere (Bravo)

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV)

Vice Season Premiere (Showtime)

MONDAY, MAY 8TH, 2023:

DalglieshSeason Two Finale (Acorn TV)

Independent Lens: Sam Now (PBS)

Jeopardy Masters Season Premiere (ABC)

Spirit Rangers Season Premiere (Netflix)

TUESDAY, MAY 9TH, 2023:

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10TH, 2023:

Class Of ’09 (Hulu)

Dance Brothers Series Premiere (Netflix)

